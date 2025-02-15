MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W) squaring off against Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals Women topped last year's points table with six wins in eight matches. They lost the final match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by a massive margin of 8 wickets.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians Women were placed second in the points table as they won five of their eight matches. They faced a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

These two teams have played five head to head matches. Delhi Capitals Women have won two matches while Mumbai Indians Women have won three matches.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The 2nd match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 15 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM-W vs DEL-W, 2nd match

Date and Time: 15th February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs, while spinners might play a crucial role at this venue.

The last match played at this venue was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Gujarat Giants Women, where a total of 403 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Form Guide

MUM-W - Will be playing their first match

DEL-W - Will be playing their first match

MUM-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XI

MUM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. Taniya Bhatia is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur

Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur are the two best batters picks for today's Dream11 team. Kaur will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 3589 runs and taken 32 wickets in 178 T20I matches. Shefali Verma is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Matthews will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 2651 runs and taken 108 wickets in 106 T20I matches. Marizanne Kapp is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Radha Yadav and Shabnim Ismail Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Ismail will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 123 wickets in 113 T20I matches. Shikha Pandey is another good bowler for today's match.

MUM-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 2651 runs and taken 108 wickets in 106 T20I matches.

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 1296 runs and taken 93 wickets in 85 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for MUM-W vs DEL-W, 2nd match

Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr

Nat Sciver Brunt

Marizanne Kapp

Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, M Kapp, A Kerr, A Sutherland

Bowlers: R Yadav, S Ismail

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: S Verma, H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, M Kapp, A Kerr, A Sutherland, A Capsey, J Jonassen

Bowlers: S Ismail

