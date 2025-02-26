MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 11

The 11th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Mumbai Indians (MUM-W) square off against UP Warriors (UP-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 26. Here's all you need to know about the MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

UP Warriors have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a super over. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets.

The two teams have played five head to head matches, with UP Warriors winning two and Mumbai Indians three.

MUM-W vs UP-W Match Details

The 11th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUM-W vs UP-W, 11th match

Date and Time: February 26, 2025; 7:30 p.m. IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is good for both bowlers and batters, so expect a high-scoring game. Technically sound batters should score a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue. The last match here between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals saw 258 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

MUM-W vs UP-W Form Guide

MUM-W - Won two of their last three matches

UP-W - Won two of their last four matches

MUM-W vs UP-W Probable Playing XIs

MUM-W

No injury update

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

UP-W

No injury update

Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia

Bhatia is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. Uma Chetry is another good option.

Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur

KP Navgire and Kaur are the two best batter picks. Kaur bats in the top order and is in top form. She has scored 96 runs in her last three matches. Shweta Sehrawat is another good option.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver Brunt

Deepti Sharma and Nat Sciver Brunt are the best all-rounder picks. Brunt bats in the top order and completes her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has scored 179 runs and taken four wickets in her last three matches. Hayley Matthews is another good option.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks are Ecclestone and Shabnim Ismail. Ecclestone completes her quota of overs. She has taken three wickets and scored 49 runs in her last four matches. Kranti Gaud is another good option.

MUM-W vs UP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Matthews was in top form in recent matches. She completes her quota of overs and bats in the top order, making her the top captaincy option. She has scored 32 runs and taken six wickets in her last three matches.

Nat Sciver Brunt

Brunt is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians squad. She bats in the top order and completes her quota of overs.

Five must-picks for MUM-W vs UP-W, 11th match

Hayley Matthews

Nat Sciver Brunt

Chinelle Henry

Deepti Sharma

Sophie Ecclestone

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriors Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriors Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: KP Navgire, H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma, A Kerr

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, S Ismail

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriors Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma, A Kerr, A Kaur, T McGrath

Bowlers: S Ecclestone

