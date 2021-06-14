MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD  Match - June 15, 2021

Munster Reds will take on North-West Warriors in an Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD fixture at the Mardyke Cricket Ground in Cork on Tuesday.

Munster Reds are yet to register a win in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD competition and are rock-bottom in the standings. The Tyrone Kane-led side, who have two losses and as many washouts from four games, need to win both their remaining fixtures to avoid a wooden spoon finish.

The North-West Warriors, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD. They have played five games so far, winning and losing two apiece, while one match was abandoned. With 11 points in their bag, the North-West Warriors are currently second in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD points table. A win over Munster Reds will help them seal second spot for North-West Warriors.

Squads to choose from

Munster Reds: Tyrone Kane (c), Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor (wk), Murray Commins, Jack Carty, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Gareth Delany, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Curtis Campher

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine (c), William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Ross Allen, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Will Smale

Predicted Playing XIs

Munster Reds: Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor (wk), Murray Commins, Jack Carty, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane (c), Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Ross Allen, Craig Young

Match Details

Match: Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors

Date and Time: June 15th 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Mardyke Cricket Ground, Cork, Ireland

Pitch Report

The track at the Mardyke Cricket Ground in Cork is likely to be a good one to bat on as the ball is expected to come nicely on to the bat, enabling the batsmen to play shots on the up. However, the new ball is expected to move around a bit, while the spinners might find some turn as well.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUR vs NWW)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Murray Commins, Seamus Lynch, Stuart Thompson, Andy McBrine, Tyrone Kane, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Josh Manley

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-captain: Tyrone Kane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Murray Commins, William McClintock, Stuart Thompson, Andy McBrine, Tyrone Kane, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Manley

Captain: Craig Young. Vice-captain: Stuart Thompson

Edited by Samya Majumdar