MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2022, Match 8

The Munster Reds (MUR) will take on the Northern Knights (NK) in the eighth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2022 at Mardyke, Cork on Tuesday.

The Munster Reds won their first two matches before losing their third. With eight points, they are currently second in the points table. The Northern Knights, meanwhile, have one win, one loss and a no-result to their name.

MUR vs NK Probable Playing 11 today

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (c & wk), Murray Commins, Tryone Kane, Curtis Campher, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Michael Frost.

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Aniruddha Chore, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair (c), Ross Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Ben White.

Match Details

MUR vs NK, Match 8, Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2022

Date & Time: May 24th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Mardyke, Cork

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mardyke in Cork is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being common at the venue. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes early on.

Today’s MUR vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor has been in top form with the bat in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2022, having amassed 200 runs in three innings.

Batters

Matt Ford, who has managed 76 runs, can also chip in with the ball.

All-rounders

Ruhan Pretorius hasn't really contributed much with the bat, but he has returned with six scalps so far.

Curtis Campher has scored 44 runs and picked up four wickets in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2022.

Bowler

Michael Frost has been in superb form, taking eight wickets in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

Peter Moor (MUR): 290 points

Michael Frost (MUR): 278 points

Ruhan Pretorius (NK): 223 points

Curtis Campher (MUR): 220 points

Paul Stirling (NK): 75 points

Important stats for MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

Peter Moor: 200 runs

Michael Frost: 8 wickets

Curtis Campher: 44 runs & 4 wickets

Ruhan Pretorius: 16 runs & 6 wickets

MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2022)

Dream11 Team for Munster Reds vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Matt Ford, Curtis Campher, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Tryone Kane, Mark Adair, Michael Frost.

Captain: Curtis Campher. Vice-captain: Ruhan Pretorius.

Dream11 Team for Munster Reds vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Matt Ford, Curtis Campher, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, David Delany, Josh Manley, Michael Frost.

Captain: Michael Frost. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

Edited by Samya Majumdar