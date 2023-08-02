MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 15

The Munster Reds (MUR) will take on the Northern Knights (NK) in the 15th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 at Sydney Parade in Dublin on Wednesday, August 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 15.

The Munster Reds haven’t exactly had a strong campaign so far. They have won one match and lost three. Moreover, three of their matches also got abandoned. They are third in the table with 11 points.

The Northern Knights, meanwhile, are on top of the standings. They have won all four of their games, while the other three matches got cancelled. The Knights have collected 25 points and have been the side to beat in this tournament.

MUR vs NK Match Details, Match 15

The Match 15 of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played on August 2 at the Sydney Parade in Dublin. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUR vs NK, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 15

Date and Time: August 2, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Parade, Dublin

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

MUR vs NK Pitch Report

The track has been balanced and it has provided equal support to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers could prove to be difficult to deal with on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 150.67

Average second innings score: 144

MUR vs NK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Munster Reds: L-L-W-L

Northern Knights: W-W-W-W

MUR vs NK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Munster Reds Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Munster Reds Probable Playing 11

Matt Ford, M Commins, Liam McCarthy, AR Frost, TE Kane, Nathan McGuire, PJ Moor (C), B White, M Frost, Josh Manley, and Cian Egerton.

Northern Knights Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Northern Knights Probable Playing 11

M Topping, C Carmichael, T Koen, PR Stirling, JA McCollum, GR Adair, R Pretorius, N Rock (C), Tom Mayes, Matthew Humphreys, and TF van Woerkom.

MUR vs NK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Rock (4 matches, 140 runs, Strike Rate: 208.96)

N Rock will be an excellent wicketkeeper selection for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Rock has slammed 140 runs in four matches at an outrageous strike rate of 208.96.

Top Batter pick

M Topping (4 matches, 115 runs, Strike Rate: 171.64)

M Topping has done a great job with the bat in hand. He has scored 115 runs in four matches so far and also has a strike rate of 171.64.

Top All-rounder pick

A Frost (4 matches, 80 runs, Strike Rate: 150.94)

A Frost has been reliable in the batting department. He has scored 80 runs at an average of 40 and he also has a great strike rate of over 150.

Top Bowler pick

M Humphreys (4 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.60)

M Humphreys could prove to be a revelation. He has already picked up seven wickets in four matches and he also has a decent economy rate of 7.60.

MUR vs NK match captain and vice-captain choices

R Pretorius

R Pretorius is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has smacked 144 runs in four matches at an average of 48. Pretorius also has a strike rate of 145.45. Moreover, he has also picked up seven wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

T Mayes

T Mayes has also been hard to deal with in the bowling department. He has also registered seven dismissals at a wonderful economy rate of 6.15.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Pretorius 144 runs and 7 wickets 415 points N Rock 140 runs 287 points T Mayes 7 wickets 259 points M Humphreys 7 wickets 219 points M Topping 115 runs 208 points

MUR vs NK match expert tips

R Pretorius has been a cut above the rest with both the bat and the ball and will be a wonderful captaincy pick for your MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Rock

Batters: M Topping, M Commins, R Adair, P Stirling

All-rounders: R Pretorius, A Frost, T Kane

Bowlers: T Mayes, M Humphreys, B White

MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Rock

Batters: M Topping, M Commins, R Adair, P Stirling

All-rounders: R Pretorius, A Frost

Bowlers: T Mayes, M Humphreys, B White, L McCarthy