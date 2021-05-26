MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup - May 27, 2021

In the 10th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup, Munster Reds will take on Northern Knights at Pembroke Cricket Club on Thursday.

Munster Reds have been unable to impress so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table with no victories in the three matches they have played. They hope to bounce back in the upcoming game.

The Northern Knights have fared no better and have won just one match in four. The Knights had many chinks in their armor and never looked like having a winning combination. However, they will look for a change in fortunes going into their next encounter.

Squads to choose from

Munster Reds

Curtis Campher (c), Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Amish Sidhu.

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White.

Probable Playing XIs

Munster Reds

Tyrone Kane(c), Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Greg Ford, Peter Moor(wk), Fionn Hand, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Matt Ford, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty

Northern Knights

James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), John Matchett, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster

Match Details

Match: Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, Match 10

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club

Date and Time (IST): 27th May, 3:15 PM

Pitch report

The pitch looks like a pure batting wicket but will see medium-pace bowlers having their fair share of success. A total of 10 wickets were shared between two medium-pace bowlers in the previous match at this venue.

The first innings par score is 270-280 with batting first teams having a good winning record. Batsmen might have to struggle a bit in the initial powerplay overs.

Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUR vs NK)

MUR vs NK Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, Murray Commins, Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson, Tyrone Kane, Josh Manley, Benjamin White, Amish Sidhu, Gareth Delany

Captain: Mark Adair Vice-captain: Luke Georgeson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson, Tyrone Kane, Fionn Hand, Josh Manley, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany

Captain: Paul Stirling Vice-captain: Harry Tector