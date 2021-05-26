MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup - May 27, 2021

In the 10th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup, Munster Reds will take on Northern Knights at Pembroke Cricket Club on Thursday.
Munster Reds have been unable to impress so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table with no victories in the three matches they have played. They hope to bounce back in the upcoming game.
The Northern Knights have fared no better and have won just one match in four. The Knights had many chinks in their armor and never looked like having a winning combination. However, they will look for a change in fortunes going into their next encounter.
Squads to choose from
Munster Reds
Curtis Campher (c), Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Amish Sidhu.
Northern Knights
Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White.
Probable Playing XIs
Munster Reds
Tyrone Kane(c), Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Greg Ford, Peter Moor(wk), Fionn Hand, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Matt Ford, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty
Northern Knights
James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), John Matchett, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster
Match Details
Match: Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, Match 10
Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club
Date and Time (IST): 27th May, 3:15 PM
Pitch report
The pitch looks like a pure batting wicket but will see medium-pace bowlers having their fair share of success. A total of 10 wickets were shared between two medium-pace bowlers in the previous match at this venue.
The first innings par score is 270-280 with batting first teams having a good winning record. Batsmen might have to struggle a bit in the initial powerplay overs.
Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUR vs NK)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, Murray Commins, Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson, Tyrone Kane, Josh Manley, Benjamin White, Amish Sidhu, Gareth Delany
Captain: Mark Adair Vice-captain: Luke Georgeson
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson, Tyrone Kane, Fionn Hand, Josh Manley, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany
Captain: Paul Stirling Vice-captain: Harry Tector