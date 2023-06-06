MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Ireland Men’s T20 match – June 6, 2023  

Munster Reds (MUR) and North West Warriors (NWW) are set to cross swords in the Ireland Men’s T20 on Tuesday, June 6. The Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork, Ireland will host the contest.

The Reds finished second in the table last time, with 25 points and a net run rate of 0.933. The Warriors, on the other hand, finished third with 16 points.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the MUR vs NWW game:

#3 Curtis Campher (MUR) – 9 credits

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Curtis Campher has been one of the prolific white-ball cricketers in Ireland and fantasy users should pick for the MUR vs NWW match. In 57 T20 matches, Campher has scored 855 runs at an average of 21.92 and a strike rate of 136.36 with three fifties and a top score of 72 not out to his name. Campher has also picked up 44 wickets at an economy rate of 8.91 with two four-wicket hauls.

#2 Andy McBrine (NWW) – 9 credits

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andy McBrine has a fair amount of experience in international cricket and should be picked in teams for the MUR vs NWW match. In 66 T20 matches, McBrine has scored 667 runs at an average of 20.84 and a strike rate of 120.83 with a top score of 52 to show for his efforts. McBrine has also picked up 61 wickets at an economy rate of 6.95 with a three-wicket haul to his name.

#1 Gareth Delany (MUR) – 6 credits

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Gareth Delany has experience playing as many as 100 T20 matches; hence, fantasy users should not leave him out for the MUR vs NWW match. Delany has scored 1820 runs at an average of 23.02 and a strike-rate of 138.50 with nine half-centuries and a top score of 89 not out to his name. He has also picked up 65 wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

