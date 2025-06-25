MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2025, Match 11

The 11th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2025 will see Munster Reds (MUR) squaring off against North West Warriors (NWW). It will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont on Thursday, June 26. Here's all you need to know about the MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Munster Reds have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Northern Knights by 25 runs. North West Warriors, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match of the season to Leicester Lightnings by 8 wickets.

These two teams recently played the first match of the tournament, which was won by North West Warriors. They smashed 191 runs and were able to restrict the North West Warriors to 162 runs.

MUR vs NWW Match Details

The 11th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2025 will be played on June 26 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUR vs NWW, 11th Match

Date and Time: 26th June 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont

Pitch Report

The pitch at Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Northern Knights and Munster Reds, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MUR vs NWW Form Guide

MUR - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

NWW - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

MUR vs NWW Probable Playing XI

MUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Stephen Doheny (c), Peter Moor, Kian Hilton (wk), Philippus le Roux, Swapnil Modgill, Suliman Safi, Ben White, John McNally, Bakhtyar Nabi, Josh Manley, Liam McCarthy

NWW Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Topping, Cameron Melly, Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine (c), Jake Egan, Scott Macbeth, Jared Wilson, Robbie Millar, Graham Hume, Josh Wilson, David OSullivan

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Doheny

S Doheny is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 196 runs in the last four matches. S Topping is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P le Roux

P le Roux and J Egan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. P le Roux is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 177 runs in the last five matches. A Balbirnie is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

J McNally

A McBrine and J McNally are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J McNally will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 166 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last five matches. S Macbeth is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Manley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Manley and G Hume. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Manley will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 9 wickets in the last five matches. B White is another good bowler for today's match.

MUR vs NWW match captain and vice-captain choices

J McNally

J McNally is one of the most crucial picks from the Munster Reds squad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 166 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last five matches of the tournament.

S Doheny

S Doheny is another crucial pick from the Munster Reds squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 196 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for MUR vs NWW, 11th Match

A Balbirnie

G Hume

S Dohehy

J McNally

A McBrine

Munster Reds vs North West Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Munster Reds vs North West Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Topping, S Doheny

Batters: A Balbirnie, P le Roux, J Egan

All-rounders: A McBrine, J McNally, S Macbeth

Bowlers: J Manley, B White, G Hume

Munster Reds vs North West Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Topping, S Doheny

Batters: A Balbirnie, P le Roux

All-rounders: A McBrine, J McNally, J Wilson, B Nabi

Bowlers: J Manley, B White, G Hume

