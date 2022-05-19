MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 Match 6

The Munster Reds will take on the North-West Warriors in match number six of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Mardyke, Cork on Thursday.

Munster Reds are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have two wins from as many encounters. On the other end, North-West Warriors have lost both their matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

MUR vs NWW Probable Playing XIs today

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (c & wk), Murray Commins, Tryone Kane, Curtis Campher, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Michael Frost, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Fionn Hand

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Scott MacBeth, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, Jared Wilson, Ryan MacBeth

Match Details

Match: MUR vs NWW

Date & Time: May 19th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Mardyke, Cork

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Mardyke in Cork is likely to be a good one to bat on and big scores have been put up at this venue. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers.

Today’s MUR vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor is in fantastic form with the bat and the MUR wicket-keeper batter has amassed 200 runs in two games.

Batters

William Porterfield has looked good and has accumulated 57 runs in two innings so far in this competition.

All-rounders

Curtis Campher has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has chipped in with 41 runs and has taken four wickets.

Graham Hume has bowled superbly in the two games in this tournament. He has picked up six wickets and has an economy rate of 1.90.

Bowlers

Tryone Kane has returned with a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 4.58 in this tournament. He has also scored 51 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Team

Peter Moor (MUR): 281 points

Graham Hume (NWW): 215 points

Curtis Campher (MUR): 213 points

Tryone Kane (MUR): 135 points

Andy McBrine (NWW): 111 points

Important stats for MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Team

Peter Moor: 200 runs

Curtis Campher: 41 runs & 4 wickets

Andy McBrine: 27 runs & 2 wickets

Graham Hume: 6 wickets

MUR vs NWW Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Matt Ford, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume, Tryone Kane, Conor Olphert, Ryan MacBeth

Captain: Curtis Campher Vice-captain: Andy McBrine

Dream11 Team for Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Matt Ford, Murray Commins, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume, Tryone Kane, Ryan MacBeth, Michael Frost

Captain: Peter Moor Vice-captain: Graham Hume

Edited by Ritwik Kumar