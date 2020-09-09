MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 10th, 2020

The second ECS T10 Bulgaria League game of the day sees two of the best sides in the competition - Medical University Sofia and MU Dons locking horns at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Both teams have enjoyed considerable success in this tournament so far. MU Dons, who scored 178 in their previous match, are in fine form with their only losses in this tournament coming against table-toppers Indo-Bulgarian CC.

Medical University Sofia went one better with a stunning chase of 145 on Tuesday, solidifying their status as a genuine contender for the title.

Although the reverse fixture between the two sides saw MU Dons run away with the two points, a stern test awaits Dasan and the rest of the MU Dons team as they look to seal a top-two finish at the expense of Medical University Sofia.

All in all, an exciting game beckons in Sofia with both sides looking to sustain their winning run ahead of the all-important knockout phase on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Medical University Sofia

Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Ishaan De Silva, Nisarg Shah, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula and Fawaz Khalid

MU Dons

Advertisement

Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Medical University Sofia

N Shah (C), N Oliviera, B Gattapur, A Jacob, D Vinu, T Patel, I de Silva, K D'Souza, O Rasool, H Yusuf and G Seekkuge

MU Dons

K Dasan (C), S Hussain, S Taipur, U Naveed, Z Asif, K Sreekumar, S Ali, A Rehemtulla, R Patel, A Khan and T Suresh

Match Details

Match: Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons

Date: 10th September 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day in Sofia, the pitch could be a tad slower although we can still expect a high-scoring encounter. The bowlers are getting used to the pitch with a lot of slower balls being used on Wednesday.

However, the margin for error for them is quite small, given the dimensions of the ground. Nevertheless, a much more competitive clash between bat and ball beckons with anything between 90-100 being a competitive total.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hussain, N Oliviera, K Dasan, K DSouza, O Rasool, A Rehemtulla, B Gattapur, N Shah, A Jacob, K Sreekumar and H Yusuf

Captain: S Hussain, Vice-Captain: B Gattapur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, N Oliviera, K Dasan, I de Silva, O Rasool, A Rehemtulla, B Gattapur, N Shah, A Jacob, R Patel and H Yusuf

Captain: S Hussain, Vice-Captain: K Dasan