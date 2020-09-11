The second semi-final of the ECS Bulgaria T10 sees MU Dons taking on Medical University Sofia at the National Academy Ground in Sofia.

Both teams have been very good in this tournament although Medical University Sofia managed to sneak into second place, ahead of MU Dons. In the reverse fixtures earlier in the week, both sides won one game each with those encounters being closely contested.

Although there isn't much to choose between the two sides, Medical University Sofia will hold the edge owing to their win in the previous meeting between the two sides on Thursday.

However, you never know in a game of T20 cricket with MU Dons also possessing the goods to come back strong in this much-awaited semi-final on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Medical University Sofia

Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Ishaan De Silva, Nisarg Shah, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula and Fawaz Khalid

MU Dons

Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Medical University Sofia

N Shah (C), N Oliviera, B Gattapur, A Jacob, D Vinu, T Patel, I de Silva, K D'Souza, O Rasool, H Yusuf and G Seekkuge

MU Dons

K Dasan (C), S Hussain, S Taipur, U Naveed, Z Asif, K Sreekumar, S Ali, A Rehemtulla, R Patel, A Khan and T Suresh

Match Details

Match: Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons

Date: 11th September 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch has slowed down a touch in recent games although the run-scoring hasn't with scores of over 100 being scored at an alarming rate.

Despite there being a hint of swing and spin off the surface, the batsmen have made good use of the relatively even bounce. Additionally, the dimensions of the ground help their cause.

The pitch conditions shouldn't change much during the game with both sides looking to bat first on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hussain, N Oliviera, K Dasan, K DSouza, Z Asif, A Rehemtulla, B Gattapur, N Shah, A Jacob, K Sreekumar and A Khan

Captain: S Hussain, Vice-Captain: B Gattapur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, N Oliviera, K Dasan, I de Silva, Z Asif, A Rehemtulla, B Gattapur, N Shah, A Jacob, R Patel and H Yusuf

Captain: S Hussain, Vice-Captain: K Dasan