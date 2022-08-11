MW vs GMY Dream 11 Predictions: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 10

The Mysuru Warriors (MW) will be up against the Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) in the 10th match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Thursday, August 11.

The Mysuru Warriors have won two out of their three matches and are second in the points table. They won their last game against the Hubli Tigers by 10 wickets. The Gulbarga Mystics, on the other hand, have won one out of their two fixtures and find themselves in fifth spot. They won their last match against the Shivamogga Strikers by three wickets.

MW vs GMY Probable Playing 11 Today

MW

Karun Nair (C), Nihal Ullal (WK), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, S Shivaraj, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna, Adita Goyal.

GMY

Manish Pandey (C), Jeswath Acharya, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Bangalore Mohith (WK), Codanda Ajith Karthik, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Match Details

MW vs GMY, Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 10

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground is a balanced one. The surface offers good pace and bounce, helping both the pacers as well as the batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 139 runs.

Today’s MU vs SS Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nihal Ullal: Ullal has been in phenomenal form with the bat, smashing 98 runs in three Maharaja T20 Trophy matches. He has also taken two catches and effected as many stumpings.

Batters

Karun Nair: Nair is the highest run-scorer in the Maharaja T20 Trophy with 123 runs at a strike rate of 155.69 in three matches.

Manish Pandey: Pandey has been leading his team from the front, scoring 52 runs in two innings.

All-rounders

Shubhang Hegde: Hegde has scalped six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.14. He has also scored 22 runs in two innings.

Shreyas Gopal: Gopal has taken three wickets in three matches, while also smashing 67 runs at a strike rate of 142.55.

Bowlers

Codanda Ajith Karthik: Karthik has bowled excellently of late, picking up four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 9.14.

Vidyadhar Patil: Patil has taken four wickets in three games at an economy of 8.32.

Top 5 best players to pick in MW vs GMY Dream 11 prediction team

Shubhang Hegde (MW) – 240 poinrs

Nihal Ullal (MW) – 189 points

Shreyas Gopal (MW) – 189 points

Karun Nair (MW) – 180 points

Codanda Ajith Karthik (GMY) – 148 points

Important stats for MW vs GMY Dream 11 prediction team

Shubhang Hegde: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER – 4.16

Nihal Ullal: 98 runs in 3 matches: SR – 127.27

Shreyas Gopal: 67 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 142.55 & ER – 8.00

Karun Nair: 123 runs in 3 matches; SR – 155.69

Codanda Ajith Karthik: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 9.14

MW vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy)

MW vs GMY Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Jeswath Acharya, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Manoj Bhandage, Codanda Ajith Karthik, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain

Captain: Shreyas Gopal. Vice-captain: Manish Pandey.

MW vs GMY Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Krishnan Shrijith, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Codanda Ajith Karthik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal. Vice-captain: Shreyas Gopal.

