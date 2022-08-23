MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Eliminator

The Mysore Warriors (MW) will take on the Hubli Tigers (HT) in the Eliminator of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MW vs HT Dream11 prediction.
Both the Mysore Warriors and the Hubli Tigers managed to win five of their 10 group stage matches and finished with 10 points each. But the Mysore Warriors finished third, courtesy of their superior net run rate, with the Hubli Tigers settling for fourth spot.
The winner of today's Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 final.
MW vs HT Match Details, Eliminator
The Eliminator of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MW vs HT, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Eliminator
Date and Time: 23rd August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network
MW vs HT Pitch Report
The track at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a balanced one. The batters have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Recent matches at the venue have seen teams batting first finding more success than the chasing sides. More of the same could be expected today.
Last 5 matches
Matches won by teams batting first: 3
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 155.6
Average second innings score: 129.6
MW vs HT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Mysore Warriors: L-L-W-W-L
Hubli Tigers: W-L-W-L-W
MW vs HT probable playing 11s for today’s match
Mysore Warriors Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Mysore Warriors Probable Playing 11
Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Nihal Ullal (wk), S Shivaraj, Naga Bharath, Vidyadhar Patil, Aditya Goyal, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna.
Hubli Tigers Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Hubli Tigers Probable Playing 11
Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Vasuki Koushik, Rohan Naveen, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Doddamani Anand, Shishir Bhavane, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), B U Shivkumar, Gneshwar Naveen, Zahoor Farooqi.
MW vs HT Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Luvnith Sisodia (10 matches, 356 runs, Average: 39.56)
Luvnith Sisodia is his side's top-scorer in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with 356 runs in 10 games at an average of 39.56 and a strike rate of over 155.
Top Batter pick
Pavan Deshpande (10 matches, 372 runs, Average: 46.50)
Pavan Deshpande is currently the top-scorer in the competition with 372 runs to his name. He has smashed four half-centuries and boast an average of 46.50.
Top All-rounder pick
Shubhang Hegde (10 matches, 13 wickets, Economy rate: 5.40)
Shubhang Hegde has picked up 13 wickets at a stunning economy rate of 5.40 and will be keen to add to his tally today.
Top Bowler pick
Vidyadhar Patil (10 matches, 15 wickets, Strike rate: 13.26)
Vidyadhar Patil is the leading wicket-taker in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with 15 wickets in 10 games at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 13.26.
MW vs HT match captain and vice-captain choices
Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal has proven to be a fantastic asset for the Mysore Warriors and is arguably the most in-form all-rounder in the competition. He has scored 189 runs in 10 matches and is also the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps to his name. He could be the best multiplier choice for your MW vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.
Shubhang Hegde
Shubhang Hegde has taken 13 wickets in addition to scoring 111 runs at an average of 27.75. He could help you fetch some vital fantasy points today.
5 Must-picks with players stats for MW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
MW vs HT match expert tips
Although Pavan Deshpande is the highest run-scorer and Vidyadhar Patil the leading wicket-taker in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, they haven’t been in the best of form over the last couple of matches. Therefore, caution is advised while selecting either of them as captain of your MW vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.
MW vs HT Dream 11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022)
MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia
Batter: Pavan Deshpande, Karun Nair, Mohammad Taha
All-rounder: Shreyas Gopal (c), Shubhang Hegde (vc), Abhimanyu Mithun, B U ShivaKumar
Bowler: Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Aditya Goyal
MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia (vc), Nihal Ullal
Batter: Pavan Deshpande (c), Karun Nair, Mohammad Taha
All-rounder: Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, B U ShivaKumar
Bowler: Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Aditya Goyal