MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Eliminator

The Mysore Warriors (MW) will take on the Hubli Tigers (HT) in the Eliminator of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MW vs HT Dream11 prediction.

Both the Mysore Warriors and the Hubli Tigers managed to win five of their 10 group stage matches and finished with 10 points each. But the Mysore Warriors finished third, courtesy of their superior net run rate, with the Hubli Tigers settling for fourth spot.

The winner of today's Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 final.

MW vs HT Match Details, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MW vs HT, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: 23rd August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

MW vs HT Pitch Report

The track at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a balanced one. The batters have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Recent matches at the venue have seen teams batting first finding more success than the chasing sides. More of the same could be expected today.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 155.6

Average second innings score: 129.6

MW vs HT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Mysore Warriors: L-L-W-W-L

Hubli Tigers: W-L-W-L-W

MW vs HT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mysore Warriors Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Mysore Warriors Probable Playing 11

Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Nihal Ullal (wk), S Shivaraj, Naga Bharath, Vidyadhar Patil, Aditya Goyal, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna.

Hubli Tigers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Hubli Tigers Probable Playing 11

Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Vasuki Koushik, Rohan Naveen, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Doddamani Anand, Shishir Bhavane, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), B U Shivkumar, Gneshwar Naveen, Zahoor Farooqi.

MW vs HT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Luvnith Sisodia (10 matches, 356 runs, Average: 39.56)

Luvnith Sisodia is his side's top-scorer in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with 356 runs in 10 games at an average of 39.56 and a strike rate of over 155.

Top Batter pick

Pavan Deshpande (10 matches, 372 runs, Average: 46.50)

Pavan Deshpande is currently the top-scorer in the competition with 372 runs to his name. He has smashed four half-centuries and boast an average of 46.50.

Top All-rounder pick

Shubhang Hegde (10 matches, 13 wickets, Economy rate: 5.40)

Shubhang Hegde has picked up 13 wickets at a stunning economy rate of 5.40 and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top Bowler pick

Vidyadhar Patil (10 matches, 15 wickets, Strike rate: 13.26)

Vidyadhar Patil is the leading wicket-taker in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with 15 wickets in 10 games at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 13.26.

MW vs HT match captain and vice-captain choices

Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal has proven to be a fantastic asset for the Mysore Warriors and is arguably the most in-form all-rounder in the competition. He has scored 189 runs in 10 matches and is also the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps to his name. He could be the best multiplier choice for your MW vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.

Shubhang Hegde

Shubhang Hegde has taken 13 wickets in addition to scoring 111 runs at an average of 27.75. He could help you fetch some vital fantasy points today.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Shreyas Gopal 189 runs and 13 wickets 681 points Shubhang Hegde 111 runs and 13 wickets 606 points Pavan Deshpande 372 runs 561 points Luvnith Sisodia 356 runs 547 points Vidyadhar Patil 15 wickets 524 points

MW vs HT match expert tips

Although Pavan Deshpande is the highest run-scorer and Vidyadhar Patil the leading wicket-taker in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, they haven’t been in the best of form over the last couple of matches. Therefore, caution is advised while selecting either of them as captain of your MW vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.

MW vs HT Dream 11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022)

MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Head to Head League

MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team, Eliminator, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia

Batter: Pavan Deshpande, Karun Nair, Mohammad Taha

All-rounder: Shreyas Gopal (c), Shubhang Hegde (vc), Abhimanyu Mithun, B U ShivaKumar

Bowler: Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Aditya Goyal

MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Grand League

MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team, Eliminator, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia (vc), Nihal Ullal

Batter: Pavan Deshpande (c), Karun Nair, Mohammad Taha

All-rounder: Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, B U ShivaKumar

Bowler: Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Aditya Goyal

