MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 7

The Mysore Warriors (MW) will take on the Hubli Tigers (HT) in the seventh match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Wednesday, August 10.

The Mysore Warriors have had a decent campaign so far. Having played two matches, they have won once. The Warriors lost their most recent match by eight runs and will be looking for ways to bounce back.

Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers have also won just a single match after playing twice. They won their most recent encounter after chasing down the target of 137 with four wickets in hand. They will be hoping to build on that momentum.

MW vs HT Probable Playing 11 Today

MW XI

Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna

HT XI

Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Rohan Naveen, Shishir Bhavane, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Naveen MG, BU Shiva Kumar, Anand Doddamani, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), V Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi

Match Details

MW vs HT, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: August 10, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch here is friendly to the batters, especially in the T20 format, and high scores could prove to be common. Pacers will struggle to find movement with the ball. The average first innings score here is 170. However, thunderstorms could play a spoilsport here.

Today’s MW vs HT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nihal Ullal is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 50 runs over the first two matches for his side.

Batters

Karun Nair is a reputed batter who has plenty of experience at the top. He has scored 32 runs in two matches and will be looking for a bigger knock.

All-rounders

Shubang Hegde has been in great form so far in the tournament. He has scored 22 runs and has also scalped five wickets. He will be a great multiplier pick for your MW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Shreyas Gopal has plenty of IPL experience and is an excellent utility player. He has scored 67 runs and has also taken a wicket in two matches.

Bowlers

Abhimanyu Mithun is expected to lead the way for the Tigers. Although he has taken just a wicket so far, he has scored 53 runs in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MW vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Shubang Hegde (MW) – 205 points

Shreyas Gopal (MW) – 123 points

Abhimanyu Mithun (HT) – 116 points

Nihal Ullal (MW) – 109 points

B U Shivakumar (HT) – 91 points

Important stats for MW vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Shubang Hegde: 22 runs and five wickets

Shreyas Gopal: 67 runs and two wickets

Abhimanyu Mithun: 53 runs and one wicket

Nihal Ullal: 50 runs

Karun Nair: 32 runs

MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction Today

MW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal, B U Shivakumar, Liyan Khan, S Shivaraj, Karun Nair, Shubang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prateek Jain, V Koushik

Captain: Shubang Hegde, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Gopal

MW vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nihal Ullal, B U Shivakumar, Liyan Khan, Karun Nair, Shubang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Srivastava, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vidhyadhar Patil, Zahoor Farooqui, V Koushik

Captain: Karun Nair, Vice-Captain: Abhimanyu Mithun

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das