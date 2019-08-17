MW vs SL Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match - 18th August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

It is day three of the eighth edition Karnataka Premier League and Mysuru Warriors will take on Shivamogga Lions to kick off what is set to be a long Sunday given the fact that there it is a double-header day.

On Saturday, Shivamogga started their campaign on a great note with a convincing 6-wicket win against Hubli Tigers. A strong bowling performance restricted Hubli to a total of 154 before wicket-keeper batsman Nihal Ullal came up with a fantastic 88-run unbeaten knock to carry his team home without any issues.

On the other hand, Mysuru's first match was washed out after just 13 overs of play and will be raring to take the field against Shivamogga Lions. Star spin-bowling all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith managed to make a big impression even in such a short period as he took three wickets in his three overs.

Squads to choose from

Mysuru Warriors: Amit Verma (C), Aniruddha Joshi, J Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Shoaib Manager, M Venkatesh, Devaiah KS, KV Siddharth, Kushal Wadhwani, Vinay N Sagar, Saurabh Yadav, Manjesh Reddy, Sankalp Shettinavar, BU Shivkumar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Jayesh Babu, Kishan Bedare, Dega Nischal.

Shivamogga Lions: Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Pavan Deshpande, Nihal Ullal, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Nidhish M, HS Sharath, Arjun Hoysala, Manjunath SP, Akshay Ballal, Sujith N Gowda, Rishabh Singh, T Pradeep, Rohit Gowda, Rohit K, Prashant S, Hoysala K, Pradeep Gangadhar, Shivaraj S.

Playing XI Updates

Considering one team is coming off a superb win and another didn't play enough in their first match, a change seems very unlikely at this moment.

Mysuru Warriors: KV Siddharth, Dega Nischal, Vinay Sagar (WK), Amit Verma, Aniruddha Joshi, Shoaib Manager, Praveera Venkatesha Murthy, Jagadeesha Suchith, KS Devaiah, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Kishan Bedare.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal (WK), Sujith N Gowda, Pavan Deshpande, Akshay Ballal, M Nidhish, Rishabh Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), T Pradeep, Prithviraj Shekhawat, HS Sharath.

Match Details

Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions, Karnataka Premier League, 4th Match

18th August 2019, 3.30 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

In the three matches so far, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has produced decent tracks for all type of players. While the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Nihal Ullal and KB Pawan reflected the easy nature of the Chinnaswamy tracks, there has also been enough assistance for the seamers with the new ball.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: After Nihal Ullal's scintillating display on Saturday, it would impossible and not wise to drop him from the Dream 11 team.

Batsmen: Despite the fact that Arjun Hoysala failed in the first match, his quality should eventually come through and should be part of the batting picks. Apart from Hoysala, there will be one more Shivamogga batsman among the four overall picks. That will be middle-order batsman Akshay Ballal who looked in decent touch during his short stay against Hubli.

The Mysuru Warriors have a lot of quality batsman among their ranks and that is why it would be right to go with the trio of Dega Nischal, KV Siddharth and Shoaib Manager.

All-rounders: J Suchith's impressive start to the new KPL season will make him an automatic pick while the experienced Amit Verma will also be a worthy choice. Apart from being a very good batsman, Verma's leg-spin can also bag some vital points.

The final all-rounder pick will be Shivamogga's star player Pavan Deshpande.

Bowlers: The duo of T Pradeep and Rishabh Singh get into the side due to the previous game where they took three wickets each. From the Mysuru side, burly fast-bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar promises to get some good points for your Dream 11 team.

Captain: The captain for this team will be Pavan Deshpande while the vice-captain is J Suchith. Alternate options for captaincy roles will be Nihal Ullal, Dega Nischal, Abhimanyu Mithun and Amit Verma.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal, Arjun Hoysala, Akshay Ballal, Dega Nischal, KV Siddharth, Amit Verma, Pavan Deshpande (C), J Suchith (VC), T Pradeep, Rishabh Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Fantasy Suggestions #2: Nihal Ullal (VC), Akshay Ballal, M Nidhish, Dega Nischal (C), KV Siddharth, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi, J Suchith, A Mithun, Rishabh Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar.