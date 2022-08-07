MW vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 2

The Mysore Warriors (MW) will lock horns with the Shivamogga Strikers (SS) in the second match of the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Sunday, August 7.

The Mysore Warriors finished fifth in the 2019 Karnataka Premier League, winning two out of their six matches. Shivamogga Strikers, on the other hand, finished just above their opponents in the 2019 Karnataka Premier League by winning three out of their six games. Both teams will want to get off to a winning start in the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

MW vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

MW XI

Nihal Ullal (WK), Lochan Appanna, Karun Nair (C), Pavan Deshpande, GS Chiranjeevi, Naga Bharath, Shreyas Gopal, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Prateek Jain, Abhishek Ahlawat.

SS XI

BR Sharath (WK), Vinay Sagar, KV Siddharth, Rohan Kadam, Chaitanya S, Shreyas-SP, Krishnappa Gowtham, Stalin Hoover, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Utham Aiyappa.

Match Details

MW vs SS, Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 2

Date and Time: 7th August 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Mysore generally favors the batters, with high-scoring games being common at the venue. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score on this ground being 167 runs.

Today’s MW vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

BR Sharath: Sharath scored 126 runs at a strike rate of 113.51 in six outings last season.

Batters

Karun Nair: Nair is an experienced batter who could play a key role for the Warriors in Sunday's match. He has scored 2989 runs at a strike rate of 131.20 in 150 T20 matches.

Rohan Kadam: Kadam is a reliable top-order batter who could provide a solid start to the Strikers' innings. He scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 102.46 in six matches last season.

All-rounders

Shreyas Gopal: Gopal is a seasoned all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his team. He scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 in four matches in 2019, while also scoring 14 runs.

Krishnappa Gowtham: Gowtham can prove to be a brilliant choice to lead your fantasy team. He scored 202 runs and picked up 21 wickets in eight matches last season.

Bowlers

KC Cariappa: Although Cariappa managed to scalp only two wickets in six matches in the 2019 season, he will look to bounce back and contribute well this season.

Prateek Jain: Jain will lead the Warriors' bowling attack on Sunday. He struck four wickets at an economy rate of 6.79 in six matches in 2019.

Top 5 best players to pick in MW vs SS Dream11 prediction team

BR Sharath (SS)

Rohan Kadam (SS)

Shreyas Gopal (MW)

Krishnappa Gowtham (SS)

KC Cariappa (SS)

Important Stats for MW vs SS Dream11 prediction team

BR Sharath

Rohan Kadam

Shreyas Gopal

Krishnappa Gowtham

KC Cariappa

MW vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20)

MW vs SS Dream11 Prediction - Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal, BR Sharath, Karun Nair, GS Chiranjeevi, Rohan Kadam, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Pavan Deshpande, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Prateek Jain.

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: Karun Nair.

MW vs SS Dream11 Prediction - Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BR Sharath, Karun Nair, GS Chiranjeevi, Rohan Kadam, Shreyas Gopal, Stalin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham, Pavan Deshpande, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Prateek Jain.

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: Rohan Kadam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far