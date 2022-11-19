MXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 30

Mahe XI (MXI) will take on Yanam XI (YXI) in game 30 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Saturday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the MXI vs YXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, best player picks and playing XIs.

Both teams have had disastrous campaigns. Mahe and Yanam have only won one of their nine games. Yanam will look to win this one, Mahe are a better team and expected to prevail.

MXI vs YXI Match Details

The 30th game of the Pondicherry T20 will be played on November 19 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MXI vs YXI, Match 30

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 3:30 pm IST

Venue CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could look to chase, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings. The last game here between Pondicherry South XI and Pondicherry West XI saw 279 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

MXI vs YXI Form Guide

MXI - Won 1 of their last 9 matches

YXI - Won 1 of their last 9 matches

MXI vs YXI Probable Playing XIs

MXI

No major injury update

Saju Chothan ©, Vijeesh M M, Tharayil Abeesh, Lijith B, Ajinas Yousaf, Akshay Prabakar, Nijil V P, Ashwanth CK, Krishna Prasad (wk), Safwan Bin Zubair, Sherfudheen

YXI

No major injury update

K Sunil Kumar, M Ajay Kumar, P Raguraman (wk), V Manga Sumanth, Yalla Divya Raju ©, V Govindh, Sunil Kumar G, N Ajay Kumar, K Suresh, Rajesh Varma, Kola Shiva Sathish Varma N

MXI vs YXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Nagar Babu

Babu, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. K Prasad is another good pick.

Batters

V Manga

S Chothan and V Manga are the two best batter picks. Vijeesh M is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

K Sathish

Lijith B and K Sathish are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Y Divya is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Suresh

The top bowler picks are TA Abeesh and K Suresh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. A Yousaf is another good pick.

MXI vs YXI match captain and vice-captain choices

K Sathish

Sathish bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of grand league teams.

Lijith B

As the pitch is good for bowlers, you could make Lijith B the captain of the grand league teams. He bowls at the death and could play a key role in this game.

Five Must-Picks for MXI vs YXI, Match 30

K Sathish

Lijith B

K Suresh

Y Divya

V Manga

Mahe XI vs Yanam XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mahe XI vs Yanam XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Nagar Babu

Batters: V Manga, K Kumar, S Chothan, Vijeesh M

All-rounders: K Sathish, Y Divya, Lijith B

Bowlers: A Yousaf, TA Abeesh, K Suresh

Mahe XI vs Yanam XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Nagar Babu

Batters: V Manga, S Chothan, Vijeesh M

All-rounders: K Sathish, Y Divya, Lijith B

Bowlers: A Yousaf, TA Abeesh, M Kumar, R Verma

Poll : 0 votes