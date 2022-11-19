0.6 K Suresh to Muhammed Salmanul Faris, no run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Mahe XI
Yanam XI
1.Vijeesh-MM
MXI . BAT
151 Runs
8 Matches
YXI . BAT
143 Runs
6 Matches
3.Lijith-B
MXI . ALL
94 Runs
8 Matches
4.Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N
YXI . ALL
94 Runs
6 Matches
YXI . ALL
72 Runs
6 Matches
1.P Raguraman
YXI . BAT
223.08
1 Match
2.Vijeesh-MM
MXI . BAT
127.97
8 Matches
YXI . ALL
124.14
6 Matches
4.M-Ajay Kumar
YXI . BOWL
122.64
6 Matches
5.Akshay Prabakar
MXI . BOWL
121.43
7 Matches
1.Ajnas Yousaf
MXI . BOWL
10 Wkts
8 Matches
2.Lijith-B
MXI . ALL
8 Wkts
8 Matches
3.Rajesh Verma
YXI . BOWL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
4.Saju Chothan
MXI . BAT
6 Wkts
8 Matches
5.Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N
YXI . ALL
6 Wkts
6 Matches
1.Sherfudheen
MXI . BOWL
4.75
3 Matches
YXI . BAT
6.09
6 Matches
3.Lijith-B
MXI . ALL
6.56
8 Matches
4.Ajnas Yousaf
MXI . BOWL
6.71
8 Matches
5.Saju Chothan
MXI . BAT
6.94
8 Matches
L
L
L
D
D
L
L
L
D
D
L
L
L
D
D
L
L
L
D
D
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
16/2 (3)
c K-Sunil Kumar b K Suresh
c N-Ajay Kumar b K Suresh
Not out
Not out
(3 Ov, RR: 5.33)
c K-Sunil Kumar b K Suresh
c N-Ajay Kumar b K Suresh
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.