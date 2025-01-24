MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, 4th Place Playoff 2

The second 4th-Place Playoff match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Malaysia Women Under 19 (MY-WU19) square off against Nepal Women Under 19 (NEP-WU19) at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor on Friday, January 24. Here's all you need to know about the MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams are winless in two matches. Malaysia lost their last match to the West Indies by 53 runs. Nepal, meanwhile, lost their last match to Australia by 83 runs.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Match Details

The second 4th-Place Playoff match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 24 at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor. The game is set to take place at 12 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19, 2nd 4th Place Playoff match

Date and Time: January 24, 2025; 12 p.m. IST

Venue: Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor

Pitch Report

The pitch at Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match here between Pakistan and Ireland saw 128 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Form Guide

MY-WU19 - L L L

NEP-WU19 - L L L

MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Probable Playing XIs

MY-WU19

No injury update

Nur Isma Dania, Siti Nazwah, Nuriman Hidayah, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Marsya Qistina, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Nur Dania Syuhada ©, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh, Nur Aliya, Suabika Manivannan

NEP-WU19

No injury update

Puja Mahato (c), Sony Pakhrin, Tirsana BK, Rachana Chaudhary, Sabitri Dhami, Krishma Gurung, Kusum Godar, Seemana KC, Anu Kadayat, Kiran Kunwar, Sneha Mahara

MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Dhami

S Dhami is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. N Aliya is another good option.

Batters

S Praveen

N Hidayah and Praveen are the two best batter picks. Praveen bats in the middle order and is in top form. N Ain Roslan is another good option.

All-rounders

P Mahato

Seemana KC and Mahato are the best all-rounder picks. Mahato bats in the top order and completes her quota of overs. She has taken five wickets and scored 47 runs in three matches. N Dania is another good option.

Bowlers

S Nazwah

The top bowler picks are R Choudhary and Nazwah. Nazwah completes her quota of overs and can take wickets with her pace bowling. She has taken four wickets in three matches. R Sharma is another good option.

MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

P Mahato

Mahato is in top form. She bats in the top order and completes her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

Seemana KC

Seemana is the most crucial pick from the Nepal, as she bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs. You can make her the captain in grand league teams.

Five must-picks for MY-WU19 vs NEP-WU19, 2nd 4th Place Playoff match

P Mahato

Seemana KC

S Nazwah

N Dania

R Sharma

Malaysia Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Dhami

Batters: S Praveen

All-rounders: N Dania, S Manivannan, N Izzatul, P Mahato, Seemana KC

Bowlers: S Nazwah, R Sharma, R Choudhary, K Gurung

Malaysia Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Dhami

Batters: S Praveen

All-rounders: N Dania, P Mahato, Seemana KC, F Faqihah

Bowlers: S Nazwah, R Sharma, R Choudhary, K Gurung, M Qistina

