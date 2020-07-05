NAC vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 6th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NAC vs STT match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.
- Nacka CC take on Stockholm Tigers in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.
T10 action moves from Kummerfeld to the lush green grounds in Stockholm as the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League kicks off on Monday. The first match has Nacka CC taking on Stockholm Tigers at the Karsby Cricket Center.
Although these are early days in the league, Stockholm Tigers are the clear favourites for this game given their superiority in all departments. However, Nacka CC also have a couple of young and exciting talents who can take the game to Stockholm CC.
All in all, a thrilling clash awaits in Stockholm as both teams look to start their campaigns by picking up two points.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary
Squads to choose from
Nacka CC
Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem
Stockholm Tigers
Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim
Predicted Playing XIs
Nacka CC
R Khan, A Momand, S Zahid, S Jalali, K Azizi, Z Zahid, O Zazai, S Nawaz, L Momand, S Rahmani and N Khan
Stockholm Tigers
T Ahmed, H Kabir, R Islam, R Imtiaz, L Sarkar, A Hossain, A Kawser, R Hoque, A Ferdous, S Chowdhury and A Islam
Match Details
Match: Nacka CC vs Stockholm Tigers
Date: 6th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
Pitch Report
Not much is known of the pitch at the Karsby Cricket Center. Given how pitches have played in the previous ECS T10 tournaments, a decent batting track with some help for the bowlers is expected.
Also, a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, which could further help the bowlers with extra swing. Batting first and making good use of the conditions would be on either side's agenda for the game.
ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Khan, R Islam, R Imtiaz, S Rahmani, S Zahid, A Kawser, A Hossain, R Hoque, N Khan, S Nawaz and S Chowdhury
Captain: A Hussain, Vice-Captain: S Rahmani
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Khan, R Islam, R Imtiaz, S Rahmani, A Momand, A Kawser, A Hossain, A Ferdous, N Khan, S Nawaz and S Chowdhury
Captain: S Rahmani, Vice-Captain: R IslamPublished 05 Jul 2020, 15:38 IST