NAC vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 6th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NAC vs STT match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Nacka CC take on Stockholm Tigers in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

T10 action moves from Kummerfeld to the lush green grounds in Stockholm as the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League kicks off on Monday. The first match has Nacka CC taking on Stockholm Tigers at the Karsby Cricket Center.

Although these are early days in the league, Stockholm Tigers are the clear favourites for this game given their superiority in all departments. However, Nacka CC also have a couple of young and exciting talents who can take the game to Stockholm CC.

All in all, a thrilling clash awaits in Stockholm as both teams look to start their campaigns by picking up two points.

Squads to choose from

Nacka CC

Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

Stockholm Tigers

Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

Predicted Playing XIs

Nacka CC

R Khan, A Momand, S Zahid, S Jalali, K Azizi, Z Zahid, O Zazai, S Nawaz, L Momand, S Rahmani and N Khan

Stockholm Tigers

T Ahmed, H Kabir, R Islam, R Imtiaz, L Sarkar, A Hossain, A Kawser, R Hoque, A Ferdous, S Chowdhury and A Islam

Match Details

Match: Nacka CC vs Stockholm Tigers

Date: 6th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Not much is known of the pitch at the Karsby Cricket Center. Given how pitches have played in the previous ECS T10 tournaments, a decent batting track with some help for the bowlers is expected.

Also, a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, which could further help the bowlers with extra swing. Batting first and making good use of the conditions would be on either side's agenda for the game.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAC vs STT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Khan, R Islam, R Imtiaz, S Rahmani, S Zahid, A Kawser, A Hossain, R Hoque, N Khan, S Nawaz and S Chowdhury

Captain: A Hussain, Vice-Captain: S Rahmani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Khan, R Islam, R Imtiaz, S Rahmani, A Momand, A Kawser, A Hossain, A Ferdous, N Khan, S Nawaz and S Chowdhury

Captain: S Rahmani, Vice-Captain: R Islam