NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh Other OD Match - Oct 15th, 2020

Match 3 of the BCB Three-Team 50 Over Competition at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has Najmul XI taking on Tamim XI on Thursday.

Najmul XI won their first game against Mahmudullah XI, with Towhid Hridoy and Irfan Sukkur stitching together a match-winning partnership of 105. However, there is some room for improvement in this side - especially with their top order, which failed in the previous game.

Similar problems are present within the Tamim Iqbal-led side as well. They succumbed to Mahmudullah XI on Wednesday with the duo of Rubel Hossain and Sumon Khan getting the better of Iqbal and co. With their backs up against the wall, they will be hoping for their first win of the competition, although it wouldn't come too easy.

Najmul XI are the undoubted favourites for this game, although Tamim Iqbal is surely one to watch out for. With two of the best Bangla pacers in Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin at their disposal, Tamim XI should prove to be a handful for the Najmul Shanto-led side.

All in all, an exciting contest beckons in Mirpur, with both teams looking for a crucial win.

Squads to choose from

Najmul XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy

Tamim XI

Advertisement

Tamim Iqbal(c), Akbar Ali, Anamul Haque(wk), Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Yasir Ali.

Predicted Playing 11

Najmul XI

Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain and Mukidul Islam

Tamim XI

Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam

Match Details

Match: Najmul XI vs Tamim XI

Date: 15th October 2020, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is a slow one, with the bowlers expected to rule the roost. With the pacers getting some assistance with the new ball, the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going after the bowlers.

The spinners should also have a say in the proceedings, and this should keep the batsmen on their toes throughout. With the pitch expected to get slower, both teams should look to bat first in what will be a competitive game.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Sukkur, M Rahim, T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto, T Iqbal, M Saifuddin, N Hasan, M Islam, T Islam, T Ahmed and M Rahman

Captain: M Saifuddin, Vice-Captain: T Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mithun, M Rahim, S Hassan, N Hossain Shanto, T Iqbal, M Saifuddin, M Hasan, M Islam, T Islam, T Ahmed and M Rahman

Captain: T Iqbal, Vice-Captain: M Rahim