NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh Other OD Match - Oct 21st, 2020

After being completely outplayed by Mahmudullah XI in their previous game, Tamim XI lock their horns with Najmul XI in the final group stage fixture of the BCB President Cup 2020.

Tamim XI are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from three matches, and they will look to bank on performances from Yasir Ali and Mahmud Islam to pick up an important win that could see them book a place in the summit clash.

Najmul XI, on the other hand, registered a comprehensive victory against Mahmudullah XI in their previous game and will be coming into this encounter with a whole lot of confidence. Atif Hossain played a crucial role with the bat whereas Abu Jayed played his part with the ball in their last game to bring about a win, and they will yet again be in focus in this encounter.

Tamim XI face a must-win situation to make the final, and with a lot on the line, we're in for an exciting clash today!

Squads to choose from

Najmul XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.

Tamim XI

Tamim Iqbal(c), Akbar Ali, Anamul Haque(wk), Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Yasir Ali.

Predicted Playing 11

Najmul XI

Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain and Mukidul Islam.

Tamim XI

Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Akbar Ali, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam.

Match Details

Match: Najmul XI vs Tamim XI

Date: 21st October 2020, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

From the previous games, we can infer that the pitch is not conducive for batting as the teams have struggled to score runs. The pitch has started to slow down and the ball has tended to keep low, given that the surface has worn as out the games have progressed.

Teams chasing have won three out of the five games played so far, while the other two games have been won by the sides that have batted first. Going by the trend, captain winning the toss will want to chase.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahim, T Iqbal, T Hridoy, Y Ali Chowdhury, A Haque, S Sarkar, M Hossain, M Saifuddin, R Hossain, M Islam and S Islam.

Captain: M Rahim Vice-captain: T Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Sukkur, T Iqbal, T Hridoy, Y Ali Chowdhury, N Hossain Shanto, M Hasan, A Hossain, M Saifuddin, R Hossain, M Islam and S Islam.

Captain: M Saifuddin Vice-captain: M Hasan