NAM vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Hong Kong (HK) and Namibia (NAM) is set to take place at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, 9 June.

Namibia eased to a win in the previous game, courtesy of a fine all-round performance. However, they will be wary of what Hong Kong are capable of doing, with the likes of Nizakat Khan and Aizaz Khan impressing in the previous game. Although they have a lot of depth and balance in their side, Hong Kong will start as the underdogs. With Rubel Trumpelmann and Gerhard Erasmus firing on all cylinders, Namibia will fancy their chances of yet another series win, making for a cracking contest on Thursday.

NAM vs HK Probable Playing 11 Today

HK XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Ehsan Khan, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Dan Pascoe, Ayush Shukla, Vikas Sharma and Mohd Ghazanfar.

NAM XI

Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo and Tangeni Lungameni.

Match Details

NAM vs HK, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 9th June 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch in Windhoek is a good one to bat on, with the bowlers having to vary their pace more often than not. The batters will look to bide their time early on and set up a platform for a big launch in the backend of the innings. While the pacers will get some swing early on, the spinners will be key in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NAM vs HK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Ali: Zeeshan Ali is one of the more promising players on the Hong Kong circuit, but his performance in the previous game wasn't great. He is capable of anchoring an innings and also shifting gears at will, holding him in good stead. While Zane Green is a fine option too, Zeeshan's talent should give him the nod in this game.

Batters

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus has been in fine form over the last month or so, scoring a heap of runs against Zimbabwe. He even scored a fifty in the previous game against Hong Kong, guiding Namibia to a match-winning total. While he adds value with the ball as well, Erasmus's batting form and ability makes him a must-have in your NAM vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan: Aizaz Khan, like Gerhard Erasmus, is one of the best players on the Associate circuit, with his all-round skills adding depth and balance to the side. While his bowling prowess is highly-valued, Aizaz's ability to score big runs in the middle overs will be key, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowlers

Rubel Trumpelmann: Rubel Trumpelmann was the star of the show in Namibia's win in the previous game, scoring some quick runs in the backend of the innings and picking wickets with the new ball. The left-armer has been in fine form since breaking into the Namibian team last year and given the conditions on offer, he is another good addition to have in your NAM vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NAM vs HK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Hayat (HK)

JJ Smit (NAM)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Important stats for NAM vs HK Dream11 prediction team

Gerhard Erasmus - 53(54) vs Hong Kong in the previous ODI

Nizakat Khan - 79(100) vs Namibia in the previous ODI

Rubel Trumpelmann - 23(9) and 4/31 vs Hong Kong in the previous ODI

NAM vs HK Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

NAM vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Ali, B Hayat, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, N Khan, G Erasmus, A Khan, J Smit, R Trumpelmann, B Scholtz, A Shukla and E Khan.

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: B Hayat.

NAM vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Green, B Hayat, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Y Murtaza, G Erasmus, A Khan, J Smit, R Trumpelmann, B Shikongo, H Arshad and E Khan.

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: A Khan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far