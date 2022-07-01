NAM vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Match 4

Namibia and Jersey (NAM vs JER) meet in the fourth match of the Namibia T20 Tri-Series at the United Cricket Club Ground on Friday, July 1.

Namibia have started the tournament well with successive wins. They first beat Jersey by 65 runs in the opening match. In their next game against USA, they registered a comfortable 6-wicket victory, chasing 196 runs with an over to spare.

Jersey, on the other hand, played Guernsey in a three-match T20I series, which they also won 3-0. However, they did not have the ideal start here as they lost to hosts Namibia in their first match. Jersey will need to come back strong and win this match.

They will be keen to settle scores as Namibia look to continue their successful run.

NAM vs JER Probable Playing XIs

Namibia

Craig Williams, Divan La Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Lohan Louwrens (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumplemann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Ben Stevens, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied (c), Jake Dunford (wk), Rhys Palmer, Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles

Match Details

NAM vs JER, Namibia T20 Tri-series, Match 4

Date & Time: July 1, 2022; 5:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground is batting friendly. Batters will enjoy playing on this track and can score big runs. The fast bowlers will have some assistance early on. 176 is the average first innings total on this surface.

Today’s NAM vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicole Loftie-Eaton is a fine pick behind the stumps. He can score some important runs coming into the middle order and is a vital inclusion to your fantasy side for this contest.

Batter

Nick Greenwood has been in top form with the bat. He has scored 325 runs from five matches in the recently concluded ICC CWC League B. This included three half-centuries and a hundred. Greenwood could not make an impact in the first match. However, he is expected to come good this time around and is a player to watch out for.

All-rounder

David Wiese is an in-form all-rounder from Namibia. Wiese has done well with the bat so far. He scored a quickfire 55 in the first match and backed it up with an unbeaten 45 off just 24 deliveries against the USA. Wiese is handy with the ball as well as he has picked up a couple of wickets. His all-round skills make him a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ruben Trumpelmann was the leading wicket-taker for Namibia in their ODI series against Hong Kong. He has carried his form into the tournament as well, picking up four wickets from two matches. His ability to consistently pick up wickets makes him a must-pick for this match.

Five best players to pick in NAM vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Nick Greenwood (JER)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Asa Tribe (JER)

David Wiese (NAM)

Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Key stats for NAM vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Nick Greenwood: 208 runs

Gerhard Erasmus: 927 runs and 19 wickets

David Wiese: 387 runs and 38 wickets

Ruben Trumpelmann: 13 wickets

NAM vs JER Dream11 Prediction (Namibia T20I Tri-Series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Asa Tribe, Divan La Cock, Nick Greenwood, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Dominic Blampied, Ruben Trumplemann, Bernard Scholtz, Daniel Birrell

Captain: David Wiese Vice-captain: Nick Greenwood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Asa Tribe, Divan La Cock, Craig Williams, Nick Greenwood, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumplemann, Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles

Captain: David Wiese Vice-captain: Gerhard Erasmus

