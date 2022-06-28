NAM vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Match 1

Namibia and Jersey (NAM vs JER) will clash in the first match of the Namibia T20 Tri-Series at the United Cricket Club Ground on Wednesday, June 29. The series will also have USA participating as the third team.

Namibia last played Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series in May. It was a closely contested series between the two sides. Namibia ended up winning the series 3-2. They also beat Hong Kong 3-0 in their most recent ODI series and have the momentum on their side.

Jersey, on the other hand, played Guernsey in a three-match T20i series, which they also won 3-0. They recently participated in the ICC CWC Men’s ODI Challenge League B, where they won all five of their matches and remained unbeaten. They are also high on confidence and this will be an exciting battle.

NAM vs JER Probable Playing XIs

Namibia

Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumplemann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Julius Sumerauer, Daniel Birrell, Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

Match Details

NAM vs JER, Namibia T20 Tri-series, Match 1

Date & Time: June 29, 2022; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground is balanced in nature. Fast bowlers will find assistance early on. The batters need to spend enough time in the middle to play their shots freely as the game progresses. The average first innings score at this venue is 150.

Today’s NAM vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green is a fine pick behind the stumps. He can score some vital runs coming in the middle order with the bat. Green will be a vital inclusion for your fantasy side in this contest.

Batter

Nick Greenwood has been in top form with the willow for Jersey. He has scored 325 runs from five matches in the recently concluded ICC CWC League B. This included three half-centuries and a hundred. Greenwood is expected to carry his form into the T20 format and continue scoring runs. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this contest.

All-rounder

Julius Sumerauer is a fine all-rounder from Jersey. Sumerauer has been in tremendous form with the ball. He picked up 14 wickets from five games in the ICC CWC League B tournament. He was also handy with the bat as he made some valuable contributions throughout, including a 27-ball 41 in their last game against Bermuda. His all-round ability makes him an important inclusion for this match.

Bowler

Ruben Trumpelmann was the leading wicket-taker for Namibia in their ODI series against Hong Kong. He had accounted for seven wickets from three matches with the best figures of 4/31. Ruben is a genuine wicket-taker and another key pick for this contest.

Five best players to pick in NAM vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Nick Greenwood (JER)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Julius Sumerauer (JER)

David Wiese (NAM)

Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Key stats for NAM vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Nick Greenwood: 483 runs

Gerhard Erasmus: 1914 runs and 7 wickets

David Wiese: 3876 runs and 143 wickets

Ruben Trumpelmann: 241 runs and 23 wickets

Julius Sumerauer: 144 runs and 23 wickets

NAM vs JER Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nick Greenwood, Charles Perchard, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Julius Sumerauer, Ben Stevens, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: David Wiese Vice-captain: Julius Sumerauer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Nick Greenwood, Charles Perchard, David Wiese, Julius Sumerauer, Bernard Scholtz, Elliot Miles, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: Nick Greenwood Vice-captain: David Wiese

LIVE POLL Q. Nick Greenwood to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far