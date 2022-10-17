NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 5

The Netherlands (NED) and Namibia (NAM) will lock horns in the fifth ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NAM vs NED 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Namibia started the ICC T20 World Cup with a statement win against Sri Lanka, beating them by 55 runs. The likes of David Wiese and JJ Smit are in fine form coming into the game, handing Namibia the favorites tag. The Netherlands, meanwhile, beat the UAE in their last game. Their bowling attack is formidable and will be key to their fortunes. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Geelong.

NAM vs NED Match Details

The fifth ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match between the Netherlands and Namibia will be played on October 18 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 5

Date and Time: 18th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NAM vs NED pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 5

The pitch in Geelong was a touch on the slower side with the average score on the opening day being 122. The spinners ruled the roost in the previous game with combined figures of 15-0-76-5. The powerplay phase in the previous game saw eight wickets fall across two matches on Sunday, indicating some help available for the pacers. Teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change much.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 137

2nd-innings score: 110

NAM vs NED Form Guide

Netherlands: LLW

Namibia: WWW

NAM vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Logan van Beek.

Namibia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Namibia.

Namibia probable playing 11

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard/Ruben Trumpelmann, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo.

NAM vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (44 matches, 539 runs, Average: 23.43)

Scott Edwards had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 16 runs and seeing the Netherlands past the finish line against the UAE. He has an average of 23.43 and is capable of scoring quick runs at the backend of the innings. With Zane Green slated to bat lower down the order, Edwards is a good pick for your NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Erasmus (36 matches, 936 runs, Average: 34.67)

Gerhard Erasmus scored 20 runs off 24 balls, looking scratchy against Sri Lanka. However, he is Namibia's best batter with an average of 34.67. Although he is slated to bat at No. 5, Erasmus is a good player of pace and spin and should be a top pick for your NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (4-0-16-2 in the previous match vs SL)

David Wiese did not score a run in the previous game, but turned up with the ball with figures of 2/16 in his four overs. He is an experienced campaigner who strikes at over 120 in this format. With the conditions suiting Wiese, he is a must-have in your NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fred Klaassen (4-0-13-2 in the previous match vs UAE)

Fred Klaassen was the Netherlands' best bowler against the UAE, turning in figures of 4-0-13-2. He impressed with the new ball, conceding just nine runs in his first three overs. He has a decent record in T20Is, averaging 22.35 with the ball. With pacers getting some help early on, Klaassen should be a handy addition to your NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

NAM vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede put in a player-of-the-match performance against UAE, picking up three wickets. Although he did not score many runs, De Leede averages 33.19 with the bat in T20Is. Given his skill-set and form, De Leede is a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

David Wiese

David Wiese is Namibia's best all-rounder with a heap of experience under his belt. He has an average of 23.43 with the ball and is more than capable of scoring quick runs down the order. With Wiese due a for a big knock with the bat, he is a good captaincy choice in your NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Wiese 2/16 in the previous match JJ Smit 31(16), 1/16 in the previous match Gerhard Erasmus 20(24) in the previous match Max O'Dowd 23(18) in the previous match Bas de Leede 14(18), 3/19 in the previous match

NAM vs NED match expert tips

Gerhard Erasmus is one of the better players on the Associate circuit. While Namibia have a decent batting depth, Erasmus remains the best option with a T20I strike rate of 130.73. With Erasmus also likely to chip in as the second spinner, he could be a game-changing selection in your NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O'Dowd (vc), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese (c), Colin Ackermann, JJ Smit, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Bernard Scholtz, Fred Klaassen

NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O'Dowd, Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus (c)

All-rounders: David Wiese, Colin Ackermann, Jan Frylinck, Bas de Leede (vc)

Bowlers: Tim Pringle, Bernard Scholtz, Fred Klaassen

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes