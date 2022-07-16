NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 5

Namibia are all set to lock horns with Nepal in the fifth match of the ICC Men's CWC League 2 at Cambusdoon New Ground in Ayrshire on Saturday.

Namibia are sixth in the ICC Men's CWC League 2 table, having won eight out of their 17 matches. They lost their last match against Scotland by three wickets.

Nepal, on the other hand, are fifth in the ICC Men's CWC League 2 table, winning eight out of 18 matches. They won their last encounter against Scotland by five wickets.

NAM vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Lohandre Louwrens (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck, Divan la Cock, Ben Shikongo, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Karan KC, Basir Ahamad, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)

Match Details

NAM vs NEP, ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 5.

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cambusdoon New Ground, Ayrshire

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cambusdoon New Ground has been more supportive of the bowlers compared to the batters. While the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the pacers are anticipated to make some progress with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 176 runs.

Today’s NAM vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Aasif Sheikh: Aasif has been in decent form with the bat this season, scoring 407 runs in 12 matches. He will bat in the top order and can also help you earn additional points with catches.

Batters

Craig Williams: Craig has scored 475 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 76.49. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Kushal Bhurtel: Bhurtel has scored 332 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 73.29. He is a top-quality batter who would love to maintain his form in the upcoming matches as well.

All-rounders

David Wiese: Wiese is having a pretty decent outing with both the bat and ball in this tournament, smashing 194 runs while scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 5.16 in eight matches. He could make a huge impact in the upcoming game as well.

Jan Frylinck: Frylinck has scored 334 runs in 18 matches, while also managing to pick up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 4.61. He will be a decent captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Lamichhane will lead the Nepali bowling attack on Saturday. So far, he has picked up 37 wickets in 18 matches at an economy rate of 3.82.

Bernard Scholtz: Scholtz has failed to perform as per the expectations so far this season. However, he is a genuine wicket-taker who is expected to perform well on Saturday.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP) - 1377 points

Karan KC (NEP) - 1211 points

Jan Frylinck (NAM) - 825 points

Sompal Kami (NEP) - 797 points

Kushal Bhurtel (NEP) - 540 points

Important Stats for NAM vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane: 37 wickets in 18 matches; ER - 3.82

Karan KC: 123 runs in 18 matches; SR - 66.49

Jan Frylinck: 334 runs and 19 wickets in 18 matches; SR - 93.22, ER - 4.62

Sompal Kami: 109 runs in 14 matches; SR - 60.22

Kushal Bhurtel: 332 runs in 13 matches; SR - 73.29

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's CWC League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aasif Sheikh, Craig Williams, Aarif Sheikh, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Jan Frylinck, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Captain: Jan Frylinck. Vice-captain: Karan KC.

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's CWC League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lohandre Louwrens, Kushal Bhurtel, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ben Shikongo.

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane. Vice-captain: David Wiese.

