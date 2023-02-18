NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 124

The 124th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Namibia (NAM) squaring off against Nepal (NEP). The game will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, February 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal have won nine of their last 25 matches and will try their best to win today's nail-biting match. Namibia, on the other hand, have won 18 of their last 32 matches.

Nepal will give it their all to win the match, but Namibia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NAM vs NEP Match Details

The 124th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on February 18 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs NEP, Match 124

Date and Time: 18 February 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly. The last match played on this pitch was between Nepal and Scotland, where a total of 549 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

NAM vs NEP Form Guide

NAM - Won 18 of their last 32 matches

NEP - Won 9 of their last 25 matches

NAM vs NEP Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Michael Van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus ©, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Asif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Merwe

M Van Lingen and G Merwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Kumar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Malla

K Bhurtel and K Malla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Nicol is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Karan and S Lamichhane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Trumpleman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NAM vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

K Malla

K Malla will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 464 points in the last 7 matches.

G Merwe

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose G Merwe as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1307 points in the last 16 matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM vs NEP, Match 124

G Merwe

K Malla

K Bhurtel

S Lamichhane

R Trumpelman

Namibia vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Green

Batters: G Merwe, R Kumar, M Van Lingen

All-rounders: K Malla, K Bhurtel, J Nicol, D Singh

Bowlers: K Karan, R Trumpelman, S Lamichhane

Namibia vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Louwrens

Batters: G Merwe

All-rounders: K Malla, K Bhurtel, J Nicol, D Singh

Bowlers: K Karan, R Trumpelman, S Lamichhane, S Kami, B Scholtz

