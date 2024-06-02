Namibia (NAM) and Oman (OMN) will face each other in a Group B match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 2 (Monday, June 3 in India). The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host the contest.

Namibia have beaten Oman in four out of six T20Is since their first meeting back in 2019. The upcoming game is expected to be a cracker since Oman have the firepower to come up trumps.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NAM vs OMN game:

#3 Aqib Ilyas (OMN) – 8 credits

Desert T20 Challenge

Aqib Illyas has been a prolific run-scorer for Oman in T20Is. In 45 T20Is until now, he has scored 1176 runs at an average of 29.40 and a strike-rate of 125.50 with nine half-centuries to his name.

Trending

Recently, he also replaced Zeeshan Maqsood as Oman’s T20I skipper. Having also picked up 37 wickets, Ilyas deserves to be a part of NAM vs OMN Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 David Wiese (NAM) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

David Wiese is at the fag end of his career, but he remains a crucial member of the Namibian team. A veteran of the format, Wiese has scored 4281 runs at a strike-rate of 144.48 with 12 fifties to his name.

He has been more than useful with the ball in hand, having picked up 302 wickets with five four-wicket hauls and seven five-wicket hauls.

#1 Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN) – 7.5 credits

Zeeshan Maqsood of Oman. Courtesy: ICC Cricket

Zeeshan Maqsood is currently the all-time leading run-scorer for Oman in T20Is. The left-handed batter has scored 1295 runs from 64 T20Is at an average of 28.77 and a strike-rate of 121.93 with a hundred and 5 fifties to show for his efforts.

He has also taken 48 wickets at an economy rate of 6.54. Maqsood should be picked in NAM vs OMN Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback