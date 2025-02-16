NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 53

The 53rd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Namibia (NAM) squaring off against Oman (OMN) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Namibia Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Namibia on Sunday, February 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Namibia have won six of their last 15 matches. They lost their last match to the USA by 70 runs. Oman, on the other hand, have won seven of their last 14 matches. They won their last match against the USA by seven wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 10 head-to-head matches. Namibia have won 7 matches while Oman have won 3.

NAM vs OMN Match Details

The 53rd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on February 14 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Namibia Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Namibia. The game begins at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs OMN, 53rd Match

Date and Time: 14th February, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Namibia Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Namibia Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Namibia is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match between USAand Namibia was played at this venue. A total of 466 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

NAM vs OMN Form Guide

NAM - Won 6 of their last 15 matches

OMN - Won 7 of their last 14 matches

NAM vs OMN Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Zane Green (wk), JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus ©, Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz

OMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Wasim Ali, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Sufyan Mehmood, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed

NAM vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Green

Z Green is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 217 runs in the last ten matches. J Kotze is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

G Merwe Erasmus

G Merwe Erasmus and J Singh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Merwe Erasmus is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 393 runs and taken 20 wickets in the last fifteen matches. J Smit is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

J Nicol

A Kaleem and J Nicol are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Nicol will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 14 wickets and smashed 255 runs in the last eleven matches. S Nadeem is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ahmad and B Scholtz. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Ahmad has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 24 wickets and smashed 82 runs in the last nine matches. S Shrivastava is another good bowler pick for today's match.

NAM vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ahmad

S Ahmad is the most crucial pick from Oman as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 24 wickets and smashed 82 runs in the last nine matches.

G Merwe Erasmus

G Merwe Erasmus is one of the most crucial picks from the Namibia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 393 runs and taken 20 wickets in the last fifteen matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM vs OMN, 53rd Match

S Ahmad

B Scholtz

A Kaleem

G Merwe Erasmus

J Nicol

Namibia vs Oman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Namibia vs Oman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Green, J Kotze

Batters: G Merwe Erasmus, J Smit, J Singh

All-rounders: J Nicol, A Kaleem

Bowlers: S Shrivastava, B Scholtz, S Ahmad, J Odedra

Namibia vs Oman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Shukla

Batters: G Merwe Erasmus, J Smit, J Singh

All-rounders: J Nicol, A Kaleem

Bowlers: S Shrivastava, B Scholtz, S Ahmad, S Mehmood, R Trumpelmann

