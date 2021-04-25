NAM vs SA-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - Apr 25, 2021

Namibia Eagles will be up against South Africa Emerging Players in the third and final T20 of the three-match series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

Namibia will head into the match high on confidence after winning the second T20 by five wickets in a last-ball thriller. Although their batting unit has been in great touch, Namibia's bowling department needs to step up and take responsibility if they want to win the final match and seal the series.

South Africa Emerging Players, on the other hand, have performed well with both the bat and ball in the first two matches. They started the series with a victory, winning the first match convincingly with five wickets and eight balls to spare. South Africa Emerging Players, who then narrowly lost the second match, will be itching to return to winning ways and seal the series.

Squads to choose from

Namibia

Jean Pierre Kotze (WK), Zane Green (WK), Merwe Erasmus (C), Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia and Dewald Nell.

South Africa Emerging Players

Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Grant Roelofsen (WK), Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait and Lifa Ntanzi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia

Merwe Erasmus (C), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (WK), Jean-Pierre Kotze, JJ Smit, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz.

South Africa Emerging Players

Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Grant Roelofsen, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jonathan Bird, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Stefan Tait, Dayyaan Galiem.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Players, 3rd T20

Date: 25th April 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is pretty much a flat batting wicket. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will get full value for their shots. The last two games played at the venue were won by the chasing teams. Anything over 200 should be a good first innings score on this wicket.

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jean-Pierre Kotze, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smit, Matthew Breetzke, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jonathan Bird, Craig Williams, Delano Potgieter, Tshepo Ntuli, Stefan Tait, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Captain: Delano Potgieter. Vice-captain: Grant Roelofsen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smit, Matthew Breetzke, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jonathan Bird, Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams, Delano Potgieter, Tshepo Ntuli, Stefan Tait, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Captain: Nicol Loftie-Eaton. Vice-captain: Matthew Breetzke.