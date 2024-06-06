NAM vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 7, 2024  

Namibia (NAM) and Scotland (SCO) will face each other in a Group B match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6 (Friday, June 7). The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host the contest.

Namibia will be high on confidence after edging past Oman in a thrilling contest that went right down to the Super Over. Scotland, on the other hand, had their opening game against England washed away due to rain and would be looking for their first win.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NAM vs SCO game:

#3 David Wiese (NAM) – 8.5 credits

Northern Superchargers Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

David Wiese has been in impressive form for Namibia and should be a part of the NAM vs SCO Dream11 teams. The pacer finished with figures of 3.4-0-28-3 against Oman after picking up the wickets of Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan and Shakeel Ahmed.

Wiese is also someone who can hit big shots with ease. Scotland should be wary of the veteran all-rounder.

#2 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Gerhard Erasmus has loads of experience and has been an asset for the Namibian team in T20Is. Against Oman, he looked promising after scoring 13 runs before Ayaan Khan dismissed him.

He rolled his arms over for four overs and finished with figures of 4-0-20-2. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their NAM vs SCO Dream11 teams.

#1 George Munsey (SCO) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

George Munsey is a brutal striker of the cricket ball and can take matches away from the opposition in a hurry. The left-handed batter looked in decent touch against England after he stayed not out on 41 runs off 31 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes.

He should be a part of the NAM vs SCO Dream11 teams for the upcoming game.

