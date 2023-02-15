NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 122

The 122nd game of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Namibia (NAM) square off against Scotland (SCO) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday (February 15). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Scotland have won 22 of their last 32 games, while Namibia have won 18 of their last 31. Namibia will give it their all to win the game, but Scotland are expected to prevail.

NAM vs SCO Match Details

The 122nd game of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on February 15 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 8:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NAM vs SCO, Match 122

Date and Time: February 15, 2023; 8:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams could prefer to chase. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your picks accordingly. The last game here between Nepal and Namibia saw 572 runs scored for the loss of 18 wickets.

NAM vs SCO Form Guide

NAM - Won 18 of their last 31 matches

SCO - Won 22 of their last 32 matches

NAM vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

NAM

No injury updates

Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Michael Van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni

SCO

No injury update

Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Cross

Cross is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. Z Green is another good pick.

Batters

G Merwe

G Munsey and Merwe are the two best batter picks. R Berrington played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Frylinck

M Leask and Frylinck are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Nicol is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks are M Watt and B Scholtz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Sharif is another good pick.

NAM vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

G Merwe

Merwe bats in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here. He has earned 1407 points in the last 15 games.

J Frylinck

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Frylinck the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1311 points in the last 22 games.

Five Must-Picks for NAM vs SCO, Match 122

M Watt

B Scholtz

J Frylinck

G Merwe

M Leask

Namibia vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Cross

Batters: G Merwe, R Berrington, G Munsey, K Coetzer

All-rounders: J Frylinck, J Nicol, M Leask

Bowlers: M Watt, B Scholtz, S Sharif

Namibia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Cross

Batters: G Merwe, M Van Lingen, K Coetzer

All-rounders: J Frylinck, J Nicol, M Leask

Bowlers: M Watt, B Scholtz, S Sharif, H Tahir

