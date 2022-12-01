NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 115

Namibia will lock horns with Scotland in the 115th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on December 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about NAM vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Namibia have won 16 out of their 26 matches and are fourth in the standings. They lost their last game against USA by six wickets. Scotland, on the other hand, have 19 wins under their belt from 28 matches and are second in the points table. Their last match ended in a draw against Oman.

NAM vs SCO Match Details

The 115th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, December 1. The match is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST.

NAM vs SCO, CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 115

Date and Time: December 1, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

NAM vs SCO Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.

Three of the last five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (CWC League-2 One-Day)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 221

Average second-innings score: 202

NAM vs SCO Form Guide (CWC League-2 One-Day)

NAM: W-W-L-W-L

SCO: L-L-W-D-W

NAM vs SCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

NAM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NAM Probable Playing 11

Lo-handre Louwrens, Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

SCO Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SCO Probable Playing 11

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

NAM vs SCO Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Cross (75 matches, 1669 runs, Strike Rate: 73.33)

Cross has smashed 1669 runs in 75 ODIs. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Erasmus (25 matches, 1013 runs & 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 79.26 & Economy Rate: 3.93)

Erasmus has been phenomenal from the time of his ODI debut. He has smashed 1013 runs while scalping 11 wickets in 25 matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jan Frylinck (27 matches, 428 runs and 34 wickets, Strike Rate: 86.99 and Economy Rate: 4.35)

Frylinck can help you fetch some valuable points with both bat and ball on Thursday. He has accumulated 428 runs while picking up 34 wickets in 27 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Bernard Scholtz (26 matches, 39 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.39)

Scholtz has been in phenomenal form lately, taking 39 wickets in 26 matches at an economy of 3.39. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

NAM vs SCO match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Jan Frylinck

Frylinck has scored 428 runs while picking up 34 wickets in 27 matches. He could prove to be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team

Kyle Coetzer

Coetzer is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 3051 runs in 82 ODIs.

5 Must-pick players with stats for NAM vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Bernard Scholtz: 39 wickets from 26 matches

Jan Frylinck: 428 runs and 34 wickets from 27 matches

Gerhard Erasmus: 1013 runs and 11 wickets from 25 matches

Matthew Cross: 1669 runs from 75 matches

Kyle Coetzer: 3051 runs from 82 matches

NAM vs SCO match expert tips

Jan Frylinck could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 115, Head-to-Head League

Namibia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross.

Batters: George Munsey, Gerhard Erasmus, Kyle Coetzer.

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck.

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 115, Grand League

Namibia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens.

Batters: George Munsey, Gerhard Erasmus, Kyle Coetzer.

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit.

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif, Ruben Trumpelmann, Hamza Tahir.

