NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 127

The 127th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Namibia (NAM) squaring off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Namibia have tasted victories in 18 of their last 34 matches in the ICC CWC League 2. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have secured 12 victories in 26 appearances.

The United Arab Emirates will give it their all to win the match, but Namibia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NAM vs UAE Match Details

The 127th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs UAE, Match 127

Date and Time: 23rd February 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

NAM vs UAE Form Guide

NAM - Won 18 of their last 34 matches

UAE - Won 12 of their last 26 matches

NAM vs UAE Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Michael Van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus ©, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan (c), Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, K Meiyappan, Waseem Muhammad, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Aayan Khan

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Merwe

M Van Lingen and G Merwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Suri played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Frylinck

R Mustafa and J Frylinck are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Nicol is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Lungameni and B Scholtz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NAM vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 1302 points in the last 21 matches.

G Merwe

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Merwe as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1399 points in the last 18 matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM vs UAE, Match 127

G Merwe

J Frylinck

R Mustafa

B Scholtz

J Nicol

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: G Merwe, C Suri, M Van Lingen

All-rounders: J Frylinck, J Nicol, R Mustafa

Bowlers: B Scholtz, T Lungameni, J Siddique, Z Khan

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: G Merwe, C Suri

All-rounders: J Frylinck, J Nicol, R Mustafa

Bowlers: B Scholtz, T Lungameni, J Siddique, Z Khan, R Trumpleman

Poll : 0 votes