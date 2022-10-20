NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 10

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Namibia (NAM) will lock horns in the 10th ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NAM vs UAE 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Namibia are firmly in the race to progress to the Super 12 stage with one win in two matches. While they decimated Sri Lanka in their opening clash, the Namibians could not find their groove against the Netherlands.

While Namibia eye a spot in the Super 12, the UAE will be looking to salvage some pride. They are out of the running for a top-two finish but have shown glimpses of their talent against both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

NAM vs UAE Match Details

The 10th ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia will be played on October 20 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs UAE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 10

Date and Time: 20th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NAM vs UAE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 10

While the average first-innings total in four matches reads 137, a decent batting track awaits the two sides. There is ample help available for the bowlers with pace and spin accounting for 33 and 22 out of 61 wickets, respectively. The powerplay phase has seen eight wickets fall in the last two matches. Chasing would be the preferred option with the pitch not expected to change much.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 137

2nd-innings score: 104

NAM vs UAE Form Guide

UAE: LL

Namibia: WL

NAM vs UAE probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

UAE probable playing 11

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Ayaan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, CP Rizwan (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddiqui and Zahoor Khan.

Namibia injury/team news

Ruben Trumpelmann, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, could be back for this game.

Namibia probable playing 11

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock/Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo/Ruben Trumpelmann.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (24 matches, 515 runs, Average: 28.61)

Vriitya Aravind has underwhelmed in this tournament, scoring 27 runs in two matches. However, he has a much better record in T20Is, averaging 28.61 in 24 matches. With Aravind due for a big score in the UAE top order, he is a top pick for your NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Erasmus (2 matches, 36 runs, Average: 18.00)

Gerhard Erasmus has not been able to convert his starts into big ones in this World Cup. He has scored 36 runs in two matches, batting in the lower-middle order in both games. However, Erasmus is likely to bat higher up the order in this game, making him a good choice for your NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (2 matches, 11 runs, 2 wickets)

David Wiese has blown hot and cold in this tournament, scoring only 11 runs and picking up two wickets so far. The Namibian all-rounder is an experienced campaigner with a T20 strike rate in excess of 150 this year. With Wiese capable of winning games single-handedly, he is a must-have in your NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Karthik Meiyappan (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 10.25)

Karthik Meiyappan stole the limelight in the previous game, claiming a hat-trick against Sri Lanka. He has been the UAE's best bowler in the tournament, picking up four wickets at an average of 10.25. With Meiyappan in good form and rhythm, he is a good pick for your NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

NAM vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem is perhaps the UAE's best batter with a T20I average in excess of 35. However, he could not get a big one against Sri Lanka. He is the UAE's top runscorer in this World Cup with 43 runs in two matches. However, Waseem is capable of scoring big runs and should be a good captaincy pick in your NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

David Wiese

David Wiese is an experienced campaigner who has a decent bowling record in T20Is, picking up 40 wickets in 38 matches. He is known for his ability to score quick runs down the order in this format. Given the conditions on offer, Wiese is another fine choice as captain for your NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Wiese 11 runs, 2 wickets in 2 matches JJ Smit 36 runs in 2 matches Gerhard Erasmus 36 runs in 2 matches Muhammad Waseem 43 runs in 2 matches Karthik Meiyappan 4 wickets in 2 matches

NAM vs UAE match expert tips

Gerhard Erasmus is a fine player of spin and has an average of 34 in this format. Although he has been batting down the order, Erasmus is more than capable of making an impact with the bat. With this being a do-or-die game for Namibia, one can back Erasmus to lead from the front and make an impact in your NAM vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (vc), Waseem Muhammad (c)

All-rounders: David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind (vc)

Batters: Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: David Wiese (vc), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ayaan Afzal Khan

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Junaid Siddiqui, Karthik Meiyappan

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes