NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – July 5, 2023

Namibia and Uganda will face off in the first T20I of the Uganda tour of Namibia 2023 at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, on July 5 at 05:30 pm IST.

Namibia's T20 cricket has been limited since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. However, they recently competed against Karnataka in a five-match One-Day series, which ended with a 3-2 loss for Namibia. Jan Frylick emerged as their leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in that tournament.

In contrast, Uganda enter the upcoming T20I series as clear favorites. They come off a successful campaign in the 2023 Continental Cup T20 Africa, where they clinched their maiden title. Uganda finished at the top of the points table, securing eight wins and suffering just one loss. They ultimately defeated Kenya in the finals to claim the championship.

You can consider the following three players as potential candidates for the captain or vice-captain in your NAM vs UGA Dream11 team:

#3 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) - 8.5 credits

Riazat Ali Shah cannot be overlooked in today’s game as he has been in fantastic form recently. He was recognized as the player of the series in the most recent 2023 Continental Cup T20 Africa.

Riazat stood out as the second-highest run-scorer for Uganda and secured the seventh position overall, scoring a total of 176 runs. Additionally, he displayed his bowling skills by taking nine wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.26.

Given his current form, Riazat would indeed be a great choice as the vice-captain of your NAM vs UGA Dream11 team.

#2 Jan Frylinck (NAM) - 9 credits

Jan Frylinck was also part of the One-Day series against Karnataka in June 2023. He proved to be the most valuable and exceptional performer from Namibia. Frylick stood out as the leading run-scorer for his team in the five-match series, accumulating an impressive total of 190 runs, which included a fantastic century.

Moreover, he was the prime bowler of Namibia chipping in with five wickets at an excellent economy of 6.13. Considering his recent all-round performance, Jan Frylick would be a safe and wise choice for the captain or vice-captain of your NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team.

#1 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Although Gerhard Erasmus has not played many T20 matches recently, his performances in One-Day games have been quite impressive. He has accumulated an outstanding total of 479 runs in his last ten matches, which includes five half-centuries and a remarkable inning of 125 runs.

Not only has he excelled with the bat, but he has also contributed with the ball, taking a total of 10 wickets. Based on his recent form in One-Day matches, we can expect that Erasmus will continue to deliver in the T20 format and prove to be a formidable force on the field.

