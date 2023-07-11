NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st Unofficial ODI match – July 11, 2023

Namibia and Uganda will face off in the first Unofficial ODI of the Uganda tour of Namibia 2023 at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek on Tuesday, July 11, at 01:00 PM IST.

Namibia had an outstanding performance in the previous unofficial T20I series, winning all four matches and achieving a whitewash against their opponents. This success has boosted their confidence, and they now aim to continue their winning streak in the upcoming two-match ODI series.

Conversely, Uganda will analyze their mistakes from the T20Is and work towards rectifying them to deliver a strong performance and secure their first win.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain/vice-captain role for your NAM vs UGA Dream11 teams.

#3 Alpesh Ramjani (UGA) - 8.0 credits

Alpesh Ramjani stood out as the prime bowler for Uganda in the T20I series. He showcased his bowling prowess by taking six scalps in four matches, emerging as their leading wicket-taker. With the bat, he contributed 91 runs, including an impressive half-century.

Following his exceptional all-round performances against Namibia, Ramjani will seek to sustain his form and play a crucial role in the upcoming game as well.

#2 Jan Frylinck (NAM) - 8.5 credits

Scotland v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Jan Frylinck played three out of the four T20I and showcased his all-round skills for Namibia. With a total of 123 runs, including a remarkable unbeaten knock of 93 runs in his last game, he showcased his batting prowess.

Additionally, Frylinck proved his effectiveness with the ball by taking a couple of wickets. Given his form in the T20Is, he could replicate his success in the forthcoming ODI games.

#1 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) - 9.0 credits

Pakistan v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Gerhard Erasmus is an outstanding player who cannot be ignored in your fantasy teams of the upcoming unofficial ODI game. His exceptional form in 2023 speaks for itself, where he has amassed 411 runs in 11 matches at a stunning average of 41.10. This stint includes a century and two half-centuries. He has scored 392 runs with an average of 65.33, featuring four 50+ scores in his last ten innings during unofficial matches in Windhoek.

Furthermore, Gerhard has displayed notable bowling skills, contributing eight wickets making him a prime candidate as captain of your NAM vs UGA Dream11 team.

