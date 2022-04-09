NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Namibia (NAM) and Uganda (UGA) is set to take place at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

Namibia put in a good performance in the previous game, clinching a comfortable win. They will be keen to complete a series triumph with another such performance, but it is easier said than done. Uganda have shown signs of improvement over the last few months, holding them in good stead. But with the likes of Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit in their ranks, Namibia will start as the clear favorites.

NAM vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

JP Kotze (wk), Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, JJ Smith, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

UGA XI

Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Cosmas Kyewuta and Frank Nsubuga.

Match Details

NAM vs UGA, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 9th April 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground was a touch on the slower side in the previous game. A similar kind of surface is expected yet again, with the bowlers set to play a major role. The pacers should get the new ball to move around, but will revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. The spinners will also be key in the middle overs with ample turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NAM vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

JP Kotze: JP Kotze had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring some handy runs at the top of the order. The wicketkeeper-batter is known for his ability to hit the big sixes and given his recent form in the domestic league as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus had a brilliant outing in the first T20I, making handy contributions with both the bat and ball. Like JP Kotze, Erasmus also comes into the game on the back of some good domestic performances. Given the nature of the track, he is a must-have in your NAM vs UGA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dinesh Nakrani: Dinesh Nakrani has been one of Uganda's best players with his ability with both the bat and ball serving his nation well in recent months. While Nakrani's explosiveness in the backend of the innings is sure to come into play, his knack for taking wickets should also hold him in good stead ahead of today's game.

Bowler

Bernard Scholtz: Although Bernard Scholtz only bowled two overs in the previous game, he remains a viable wicket-taking option for Namibia. Scholtz has some experience to fall back on as well, holding him in high regard. With the spinner due for a big performance, he is a good addition to your NAM vs UGA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

JP Kotze (NAM)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA)

Important stats for NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

JJ Smit - 2/14 in the previous T20I vs Uganda

Stephan Baard - 52(47) in the previous T20I vs Uganda

Dinesh Nakrani - 25(15) in the previous T20I vs Namibia

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: JP Kotze, G Erasmus, S Baard, S Ssesazi, JJ Smit, J Frylinck, D Nakrani, D Muhumuza, B Scholtz, R Trumpelmann and F Akankwasa.

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: G Erasmus.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, G Erasmus, S Baard, S Ssesazi, JJ Smit, J Frylinck, D Nakrani, R Ali Shah, B Scholtz, T Lungameni and F Akankwasa.

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: D Nakrani.

Edited by Samya Majumdar