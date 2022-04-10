NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Namibia (NAM) and Uganda (UGA) is set to take place at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

After two pulsating contests, it comes down to the final T20I between Namibia and Uganda. Although the likes of JP Kotze and Gerhard Erasmus impressed with the bat, Namibia weren't able to get over the line, courtesy of a Dinesh Lakrani special. Uganda have shown that they are capable of holding their own against Namibia. But given the depth they boast, Namibia will start as the clear favorites.

NAM vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

JP Kotze (wk), Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, JJ Smith, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

UGA XI

Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Cosmas Kyewuta and Frank Nsubuga.

Match Details

NAM vs UGA, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 10th April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on the cards in Windhoek with the bowlers likely to get some help too. The pacers might not get much swing early on, allowing the batters to make full use of the powerplay conditions. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s NAM vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

JP Kotze: JP Kotze, since his return to the Namibian side, has done well with the bat. However, he hasn't been able to convert starts into big ones, something he would love to do in this final game. Given his explosive batting ability, he should be a fine addition to your NAM vs UGA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus was at his best in the previous game, scoring a brilliant hundred. While his form with the bat alone should hand him a place in your NAM vs UGA Dream11 fantasy team, Erasmus has been handy with the ball too, making him a must-have.

All-rounder

Dinesh Nakrani: Dinesh Nakrani was the star for Uganda as they sprung an upset in the previous game. The Ugandan all-rounder was explosive with the bat in the middle order, scoring a match-winning fifty. Adding in his bowling prowess only sweetens the deal for his inclusion in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Bernard Scholtz: Bernard Scholtz has been sparingly used by Namibia, but he has impressed in the few overs he has been asked to bowl. The spinner has some experience to fall back on with his accuracy being key. With the pitch likely to be a touch slower, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

JP Kotze (NAM)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA)

Important stats for NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

JP Kotze - 39(30) in the previous T20I vs Uganda

Gerhard Erasmus - 100(47) and 2/28 in the previous T20I vs Uganda

Dinesh Nakrani - 77(39) and 1/39 in the previous T20I vs Namibia

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: JP Kotze, G Erasmus, S Baard, S Ssesazi, JJ Smit, J Frylinck, R Ali Shah, D Nakrani, B Scholtz, F Akankwasa and C Kyewuta.

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: R Ali Shah.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: JP Kotze, G Erasmus, C Williams, S Ssesazi, JJ Smit, J Frylinck, R Ali Shah, D Nakrani, B Scholtz, F Akankwasa and T Lungameni.

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: D Nakrani.

Edited by Samya Majumdar