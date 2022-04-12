NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda Tour of Namibia, 1st Unofficial ODI

Namibia will take on Uganda in the first unofficial ODI of Uganda's Tour of Namibia at the United Club Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, April 12.

Namibia came out on top to seal the T20 series 2-1. They are expected to have the upper hand heading into this series as well and would love to cement their dominance from the first match.

Uganda, meanwhile, are still new to the international cricket circuit. They showed plenty of fight and character despite their 2-1 defeat in the T20 series and will be focussing on the positives.

NAM vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Jean Pierre Kotze (wk), Craig Williams, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jonathan Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher / Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

UGA XI

Arnold Otwani, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Henry Ssenyondo / Juma Miyagi, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta.

Match Details

Match: NAM vs UGA, Uganda Tour of Namibia, 1st Unofficial ODI.

Date and Time: 12th April, 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: United Club Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to be batting-friendly. Bowlers will have to struggle to pick up wickets and a score of 250 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s NAM vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Nicol Loftie Eaton: Loftie Eaton is the best choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 196 runs at an average of 32.66 in ODIs.

Batters

M Erasmus: Erasmus has plenty of experience at the international level. He has scored 497 runs at an average of 41.41 in ODIs and was also consistent during the T20I series.

S Baard: Baard is also a reliable player from the Namibian side who will be hoping to have a major impact here. He has scored 236 runs in ODIs.

All-rounders

JJ Smit: Smit is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can make an impact with the bat lower down the order and is also handy with the ball.

Smit has scored 432 runs at an average of 33.23 in 15 ODIs and has also scalped 26 wickets.

Bowlers

R Trumpelmann: Trumpleman found plenty of success bowling during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. All eyes will be on him during this series.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

JJ Smit (NAM)

J Frylinck (NAM)

R Ali Shah (UGA)

M Erasmus (NAM)

J Nicol Loftie Eaton (NAM).

Important stats for NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

JJ Smit: 432 runs and 26 wickets in ODIs.

S Baard: 236 runs in ODIs.

M Erasmus: 497 runs and in ODIs.

J Nicol Loftie Eaton: 196 runs in ODIs.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today

Namibia vs Uganda Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Nicol Loftie Eaton, M Erasmus, S Ssesazi, S Baard, D Nakrani, J Frylinck, J Smit, R Ali Shah, F Akankwasa, R Trumpleman, T Lungameni.

Captain: J Smit | Vice-Captain: M Erasmus.

Namibia vs Uganda Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Nicol Loftie Eaton, M Erasmus, S Ssesazi, S Baard, D Nakrani, J Smit, R Ali Shah, F Akankwasa, R Trumpleman, T Lungameni, F Nsubuga.

Captain: D Nakrani | Vice-Captain: R Ali Shah.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra