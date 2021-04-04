NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd T20I - April 5th, 2021

The second T20I between Namibia and Uganda will be played at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek on Monday.

In the first T20I, Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 134/5 after 20 overs. Ronak Patel led from the front with an unbeaten 35-run knock.

In response, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus played a quickfire knock of 62 runs in 36 balls, remaining unbeaten. His performance helped his side win the match with seven wickets and over five overs to spare.

Squads to choose from

Namibia

Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Nguptia, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Jonathan Sebanja, Trevor Bukenya, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia

Craig Williams, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Ronak Patel, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achelam.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 2nd T20I.

Date & Time: 5th April 2021; 1:30 PM.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The wicket is a good one to bat on and the batters have enjoyed playing at this venue. Teams chasing have won all the games in recent times with stroke-making getting easier as the match progresses.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michau Du Preez, Merwe Erasmus, Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, Hamu Kayondo, Jan Frylinck, Dineshkumar Nakrani, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Tangeni Lungameni.

Captain: Merwe Erasmus Vice-Captain: Jan Frylinck

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Roger Mukasa, Merwe Erasmus, Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, Hamu Kayondo, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Senyondo.

Captain: Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton Vice-Captain: Ben Shikongo