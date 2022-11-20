NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 110

Namibia (NAM) will take on the United States of America (USA) in the 110th match of the ICC CWC League 2 on Sunday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NAM vs USA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Namibia have played 23 matches till now and have managed to win 14. The United States of America have managed to win 13 of their last 32 matches.

The USA team will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Namibia are a much better team and are expected to win today's contest.

NAM vs USA Match Details

The 110th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on 20 November at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs USA, ICC CWC League 2, Match 110

Date and Time: 20 November, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea and Namibia, where a total of 215 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

NAM vs USA Form Guide

NAM - Won 14 of their last 23 matches

USA - Won 13 of their last 32 matches

NAM vs USA Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

USA Playing XI

No major injury updates

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C and WK), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Ian Holland, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar

NAM vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Patel

M Patel, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. L Louwrens is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Jones

G Merwe and A Jones are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Taylor

J Frylinck and S Taylor are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Smit is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Scholtz and S Netravalkar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. I Holland is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NAM vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Taylor

S Taylor is one of the best players for today's match as he will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for this match. He smashed 25 runs and took 4 wickets in the game against Papua New Guinea.

J Frylinck

J Frylinck is among the best picks for today's match as he will bat in the top overs and can play a crucial innings. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He smashed 14 runs and took two wickets in the match against Papua New Guinea.

5 Must Picks for NAM vs USA, Match 110

J Frylinck

J Smit

S Taylor

S Netravalkar

G Merwe

Namibia vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Patel

Batters: A Jones, G Merwe, G Singh, M Van Lingen

All-rounders: J Smit, J Frylinck, S Taylor

Bowlers: S Netravalkar, B Scholtz, I Holland

Namibia vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Patel

Batters: A Jones, G Merwe, G Singh

All-rounders: J Smit, J Frylinck, S Taylor, N Kenjige

Bowlers: S Netravalkar, B Scholtz, I Holland

