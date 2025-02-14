NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 52

The 52nd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Namibia (NAM) take on the United States of America (USA) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Namibia Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Namibia on Friday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Namibia have won six of their last 14 matches. They won their last match against Oman by 23 runs. The United States of America, on the other hand, have won nine of their last 14 matches in the tournament. They lost their last match to Oman by seven wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 10 head-to-head matches. Namibia have won four matches while the United States of America have won six.

NAM vs USA Match Details

The 52nd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on February 14 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Namibia Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Namibia. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs USA, 52nd Match

Date and Time: 14th February 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Namibia Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Namibia Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Namibia is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match between USA and Oman was played at this venue. A total of 303 runs were scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

NAM vs USA Form Guide

NAM - Won 6 of their last 14 matches

USA - Won 9 of their last 14 matches

NAM vs USA Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Zane Green (wk), JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus ©, Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Smit Patel (wk), Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

NAM vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Patel

M Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 567 runs in the last fourteen matches. A Gous is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

G Merwe Erasmus

G Merwe Erasmus and S Mukkamalla are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Merwe Erasmus is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 382 runs and taken 20 wickets in the last fourteen matches. J Smit is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Kumar

S van Schalkwyk and M Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Kumar will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 13 wickets and smashed 430 runs in the last twelve matches. J Nicol is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kenjige and B Scholtz. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Scholtz has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 19 wickets and smashed 104 runs in the last fourteen matches. S Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's match.

NAM vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kumar

M Kumar is the most crucial pick from the United States of America as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 13 wickets and smashed 430 runs in the last twelve matches.

G Merwe Erasmus

G Merwe Erasmus is one of the most crucial picks from the Namibia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 382 runs and taken 20 wickets in the last fourteen matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM vs USA, 52nd Match

M Kumar

M Patel

S van Schalkwyk

G Merwe Erasmus

J Nicol

Namibia vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Namibia vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Patel, A Gous

Batters: G Merwe Erasmus, J Smit

All-rounders: H Singh, M Kumar, S van Schalkwyk, J Nicol

Bowlers: N Kenjige, S Netravalkar, B Scholtz

Namibia vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Patel, A Gous, S Patel

Batters: G Merwe Erasmus, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: H Singh, M Kumar, S van Schalkwyk, J Nicol

Bowlers: N Kenjige, B Scholtz

