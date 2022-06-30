NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Match 2

Namibia takes on USA (NAM vs USA) in the second match of the Namibia T20 Tri-Series at the United Cricket Club Ground on Thursday, June 30. Along with the two sides, Jersey is the third team participating in this series.

Namibia began the tournament with a comprehensive 65-run win over Jersey in their first match. Batting first, they posted a match-winning total of 196/5 on the board.

Their bowlers then came to the party to restrict Jersey to 131/9 in their 20 overs to complete a convincing victory. Namibia will be keen to continue their fine performance.

Meanwhile, USA last featured in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier League 2022. They managed to win four out of their eight matches, with their last game resulting in a 39-run win against Nepal.

The USA will be keen to start off well in this tournament against hosts Namibia.

NAM vs USA Probable Playing XIs

Namibia

Craig Williams, Divan La Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumplemann, Mauritius Ngupta, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Ritwik Behera, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Match Details

Match: NAM vs USA, Namibia T20 Tri-series, Match 2

Date & Time: June 30, 2022; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground will provide equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. The pacers will find some movement early on in the game.

Batters need to set themselves well before they look to play their shots. The average first innings total at this venue is 150.

Today's NAM vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green is a fine pick behind the stumps. He can score some vital runs coming into the middle order with the bat. Green will be a vital inclusion for your fantasy side for this contest as he smashed an unbeaten 13-ball 30 in the last match.

Batter

Sushant Modani from the USA has been in good form with the willow. He has scored 182 runs in his last five ODIs, including a knock of 111 and 54. Modani is expected to start well in their match against Namibia here and give them a good start.

All-rounder

David Wiese is a top-quality all-rounder and put up a brilliant showing in the first match against Jersey. He first scored an unbeaten 55 off just 21 deliveries with the bat.

He picked up a couple of wickets with the ball as well. Wiese is certainly a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ruben Trumpelmann was the leading wicket-taker for Namibia in their ODI series against Hong Kong. He has accounted for seven wickets from three matches with the best figures of 4/31.

Ruben is a genuine wicket-taker and proved his worth once again, picking up three wickets in the first match against Jersey.

Five best players to pick in NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Steven Taylor (USA)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Sushant Modani (USA)

David Wiese (NAM)

Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Key stats for NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sushant Modani: 406 runs

Gerhard Erasmus: 1914 runs and 7 wickets

David Wiese: 3931 run and 145 wickets

Ruben Trumplemann: 241 runs and 26 wickets

NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Divan La Cock, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, David Wiese, Steven Taylor, Ruben Trumplemann, Bernard Scholtz, Saurabh Netravalkar

Captain: David Wiese Vice-captain: Ruben Trumplemann

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Divan La Cock, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Ruben Trumplemann, Steven Taylor, Bernard Scholtz, Ali Khan

Captain: David Wiese Vice-captain: Steven Taylor.

