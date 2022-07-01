NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Match 3

Namibia and USA (NAM vs USA) meet for the second time in the third match of the Namibia T20 Tri-Series at the United Cricket Club Ground on Friday, July 1.

Namibia have won both their matches in the tournament so far. They began with a 65-run win over Jersey in their first match. In their next game against USA, they backed it up with another convincing victory as they beat USA by six wickets. Thus, they are unbeaten with consecutive wins coming into this match.

USA, on the other hand, failed to start well as they lost to Namibia. They batted well to post a healthy total of 194/5 on the board. However, Namibia got over the line with an over to spare as they failed to defend the total. As they eye their first win, USA will want to avenge their defeat from the previous match.

NAM vs USA Probable Playing XIs

Namibia

Craig Williams, Divan La Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Lohan Louwrens (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumplemann, Picky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Vatsal Vaghela, Yasir Mohammad, Marty Kain, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

Match Details

NAM vs USA, Namibia T20 Tri-series, Match 3

Date & Time: July 1, 2022; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground is good for batting as seen from the matches so far. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and batters can play their strokes freely. In the early phase, the bowlers will have some assistance which they have to make use of. The average first innings total here is 176.

Today’s NAM vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

USA skipper Monank Patel is a fine top-order batter and a key pick behind the stumps as well. He scored a 30-ball 50 in the first match against Namibia and is known for his ability to score big runs more often than not.

Batter

Divan La Cock is a decent pick for this category. He has scored 63 runs from two matches so far and has got starts in both the games. Namibia will expect Divan to convert his starts into a big score in this contest and is a valuable inclusion.

All-rounder

David Wiese is a brilliant all-rounder and in-form for Namibia with the bat. He scored a quickfire 55 in the first match and backed it up with an unbeaten 45 off just 24 deliveries against the USA.

Wiese is handy with the ball as well, having picked up a couple of wickets so far. His all-round skills make him a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ruben Trumpelmann has picked up four wickets from two matches for Namibia in the tournament so far. He picked up three wickets in the first match and bowled well against USA as well, returning with figures of 1/26 from his four overs.

Five best players to pick in NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jaskaran Malhotra (USA)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Monank Patel (USA)

David Wiese (NAM)

Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Key stats for NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team

Monank Patel: 164 runs

Gerhard Erasmus: 927 runs and 19 wickets

David Wiese: 387 runs and 38 wickets

Ruben Trumplemann: 13 wickets

NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction (Namibia T20I Tri-Series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monank Patel, Craig Williams, Divan La Cock, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, David Wiese, Steven Taylor, Ruben Trumplemann, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Ali Khan

Captain: David Wiese Vice-captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monank Patel, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jaskaran Malhotra, Divan La Cock, Aaron Jones, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Ruben Trumplemann, Bernard Scholtz, Ali Khan

Captain: David Wiese Vice-captain: Ruben Trumplemann

