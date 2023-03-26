NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, Match 1

The first game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off will see Namibia (NAM) square off against the United States of America (USA) at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday, March 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Namibia and USA will play for the first time in the tournament. Both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start.

NAM vs USA Match Details

The first game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off will be played on March 26 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 1.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NAM vs USA, Match 1

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

NAM vs USA, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is likely to produce a good contest between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers will enjoy the surface and a close fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

NAM vs USA Probable Playing XIs

NAM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NAM Probable Playing XI

Zane Green (wk), M du-Preez, Gerhard Erasmus, M van Lingen, S Fouche, H YaFrance, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, K Birkenstock, B Shikongo, B Scholtz, and R Trumpleman.

USA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

USA Probable Playing XI

M Patel (wk), S Jahangir, A Jones, G Singh, S Modani, S Taylor, N Patel, S Netravalkar, Ali-Khan, J Singh, and J Singh.

NAM vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green

Zane Green can be an explosive batter at the top of the order. He is also a very safe hand behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus

The Namibian skipper is a very good middle-order batter. Erasmus can hold the innings together and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

S Taylor

S Taylor can be a very effective all-rounder. He can be impactful with the bat and also with the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

S Netravalkar

S Netravalkar could be a very lethal bowler at the start of the innings. He can pick up wickets and thus will reward with valuable fantasy points. Thus, Netravalkar is the best bowler pick for the match.

NAM vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasmus is a very stable batter in the top-order. He can give a lot of fantasy points and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Taylor

S Taylor is a very effective all-rounder. He can be a match winner in both innings of the match and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for MYH vs AAS, Match 1

Zane Green

G Erasmus

S Taylor

J Nicol Loftie-Eaton

S Netravalkar

NAM vs USA Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a sporty one. Both batters and all-rounders will enjoy the surface. Impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Z Green

Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, M van Lingen, A Jones

All-rounders: S Taylor, H YaFrance, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: S Netravalkar, Ali Khan, B Shikongo

NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Z Green

Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, M van Lingen, A Jones

All-rounders: S Taylor, H YaFrance, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: S Netravalkar, Ali Khan, B Shikongo

