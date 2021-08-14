NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 match - August 14th, 2021

Namibia will lock horns with Zimbabwe Emerging in Match No. 1 of the five-match series on Saturday, August 14 at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, have played 19 T20Is thus far and have won 15 of them. Only the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea have been able to defeat them in the shortest format. Namibia have won all seven of their matches in home conditions.

Back in April 2021, Namibia thrashed Uganda by a margin of 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. Zimbabwe Emerging, on the other hand, are a much stronger unit on paper. Quite a few of their players have taken part in international matches over the years.

The visitors seem the firm favorites to win the upcoming game. In the meantime, it will be a challenge for Namibia to win their eighth straight match in Windhoek. The pitch is expected to be a sporting one and an exciting match seems to be on the cards.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first T20 match between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging.

Craig Williams has been impressive for Namibia with the bat in hand. The right-handed batter has scored 344 runs from 16 T20Is at an average of 28.66 and an impressive strike rate of 124.63.

Back in May, he got scores of 139, 48 and 56 against South Africa Emerging, and looked in decent touch. In the shortest format, Williams has also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.24.

Chamu Chibhabha has played 36 T20Is for Zimbabwe in which he has scored 667 runs at an average of 19.05 and a strike rate of 109.52. The right-hander also has five half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Overall, in 91 T20s, Chibhabha has notched over 2000 runs with 15 fifties and a top score of 86. He can also bowl handy medium pace as he has 44 T20 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.79.

Richmond Mutumbami has a fair amount of experience playing at the highest level. In 27 T20I matches, the right-handed batter has scored 351 runs at an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 117.78.

Overall, in 68 T20 matches, the 32-year-old has scored 962 runs at an average of 110.82 with two half-centuries. Back in June, he scored a first-class half-century against South Africa A and the knock should give him confidence.

Edited by Prem Deshpande