NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Unofficial ODI

Namibia will lock horns with Zimbabwe Emerging Team in the third unofficial ODI at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

Namibia are enjoying a tremendous run in the series so far. They whitewashed the T20 series and also won the first two unofficial ODI matches. Namibia registered a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe Emerging Team in the last match. Zimbabwe Emerging Team, on the other hand, are having a disastrous tour so far. The visitors will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and making a strong comeback on Sunday.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Gerhard Erasmus (C), Stephan Baard, Zane Green (WK), Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Shaun Fouché, Bernard Scholtz, Dewald Nell.

ZIM-ET XI

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Mathew Welch, Steven Saul (WK), Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza, Roy Kaia, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi.

Match Details

NAM vs ZIM-ET, 3rd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 22nd August 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has been in favor of the batsmen in the last couple of matches. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this track. The wicket remains true for the entire duration of the match. Hence, chasing must be a preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is 313 runs.

Today’s NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Richmond Mutumbami: Mutumbami has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 106.40 in two ODI matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for the visitors in the ongoing series.

Batsmen

Gerhard Erasmus: The Namibia skipper has scored 200 runs in two matches, including his highest score of 103 not out. He is a top-quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy fantasy points in today's match.

Brian Chari: Chari has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Zimbabwe Emerging Team in the series. He has scored 82 runs at an average of 41 in his two ODI outings and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Michael van Lingen: Lingen has impressed everyone with his all-around performances in the series. He has scored 137 runs while also picking up four wickets in matches.

Jan Frylinck: He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 177.77 and also taken four wickets at an economy rate of 3.64.

Bowlers

Carl Mumba: Mumba has bowled pretty well in the ongoing series. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.47 and also scored 84 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 215.38 in two matches.

Ainsley Ndlovu: Ndlovu has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.45 in two matches and is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the series.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction team

Michael van Lingen (NAM) - 285 points

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) - 257 points

Carl Mumba (ZIM-ET) - 215 points

Richmond Mutumbami (ZIM-ET) - 195 points

Ainsley Ndlovu (ZIM-ET) - 175 points

Important Stats for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction team

Michael van Lingen: 137 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 90.72 and ER - 6.20

Carl Mumba: 84 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 215.38 and ER - 6.47

Gerhard Erasmus: 200 runs in 2 matches; SR - 95.69

Richmond Mutumbami: 133 runs in 2 matches; SR - 106.40

Ainsley Ndlovu: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.45

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richmond Mutumbami, Chamu Chibhabha, Gerhard Erasmus, Brian Chari, Stephan Baard, Roy Kaia, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Carl Mumba, Bernard Scholtz, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Captain: Michael van Lingen. Vice-captain: Gerhard Erasmus.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Chamu Chibhabha, Gerhard Erasmus, Brian Chari, Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi.

Captain: Michael van Lingen. Vice-captain: Jan Frylinck.

Edited by Samya Majumdar