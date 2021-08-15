NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For 2nd Unofficial T20I

Namibia Eagles (NAM) will lock horns with Zimbabwe Emerging Players (ZIM-ET) in the second unofficial T20I at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

The Namibia Eagles pulled off a convincing victory in the first unofficial T20I and will be hoping to dominate Sunday's fixture as well. Zimbabwe Emerging Players, on the other hand, will be hoping to pick up a win from today's game and level the series.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM

Zane Green (WK), Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Mauritius Ngupita, Ben Shikongo.

ZIM-ET

Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brian Chari, Kevin Kasuza, Brian Mudzinganyama, Faraz Akram, Brian Bennet, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Tanaka Chivanga.

Match Details

NAM vs ZIM-ET, 2nd Unofficial T20I

Date and Time: 15th August 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 169 runs. However, the wicket dramatically favored the bowlers in the last game as Zimbabwe Emerging Players managed to post just 112 runs while batting first, with Namibia Eagles chasing it down comfortably.

Today’s NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Zane Green: The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was adjudged Player Of The Match in the first unofficial T20I folowing his outstanding performance. He scored 81 runs off 49 balls to help his side claim a seven-wicket victory over the visitors.

Batsmen

Chamu Chibhabha – The ZIM-ET batter was sensational in the previous game, scoring 35 runs while also picking up a wicket. He is one of the most experienced players in the Zimbabwean line-up and can't be overlooked at any cost.

Craig Williams: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Williams is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points.

All-rounders

Gerhard Erasmus: The Namibia skipper scalped three wickets in his two overs while leaking only eight runs. He can also score some quickfire runs for his side.

Jan Frylinck: Frylinck can chip in nicely with both the bat and ball and could be a great asset to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ainsley Ndlovu: Ndlovu is a quality spinner who has the ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Ben Shikongo: The 21-year old Namibian pacer scalped one crucial wicket in the last game. Shikongo can help you fetch healthy points today by picking wickets in bulk.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction team

Zane Green (NAM) - 134 points

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) - 101 points

Craig Williams (NAM) - 9 points

Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM) - 73 points

Ainsley Ndlovu (ZIM) - 39 points

Important stats for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction team

Zane Green: 81 runs in an innings; SR – 165.30

Gerhard Erasmus: 3 wickets in one match; ER – 4.00

Chamu Chibhabha: 35 runs and a wicket in one match; SR – 100 and ER – 7.00

Stephan Baard: 410 runs in 14 innings; SR – 125.00 (Overall T20I record)

Craig Williams: 2090 runs and 42 wickets in 95 matches; SR – 131.03 and ER – 7.52 (Overall T20 record)

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream 11 Prediction

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Richmond Mutumbami, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Mauritius Ngupita, Ben Shikongo, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus. Vice-captain: Craig Williams.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Richmond Mutumbami, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus. Vice-captain: Jan Frylinck.

